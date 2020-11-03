QUINLAN — The Quinlan Ford Panthers can finally rest for a while after they secured third place in the District 6-4A-II football standings with a 40-13 home win over Community on Monday night.
“After three games in 11 days we’re pretty banged up,” said Ford coach Todd Wallace.
The Panthers lost 28-14 to a preseason state-ranked Sunnyvale team on Oct. 22, then lost 41-14 to No. 7 state-ranked Caddo Mills on Oct. 28 before bouncing back to beat Community.
“I thought the guys showed some resiliency,” said Wallace.
Ford, now 6-2 for the season and 2-2 in district play, won’t have to play again until next week in the bi-district playoffs.
Ford, which ranks among the state leaders in rushing, topped the 400-yard rushing mark again with 407 yards.
Running back Ja’Donavan Williams led the way with a game-high 192 yards on 15 carries, including touchdown runs of 13, 17, 20 and 43 yards. That total put Williams close to the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.
Kaiden Roden rumbled for 76 yards on 17 carries, scoring on a 2-yard burst.
Quarterback Eli Chambers ran for 48 yards on 10 carries and was 2-of-6 passing for 36 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to Marquizs Graham.
Rowdy Rowan also ran for 46 yards on eight carries.
Anthony Friedrichs led the defense with a 75-yard interception return that led to a touchdown. The Panthers also forced two fumbles.
Community, which dropped to 3-5 and 1-2, finished with 316 total yards.
Braves quarterback Paul Testa, who sneaked a yard for a touchdown, was 5-of-9 passing for 130 yards.
Ty Simpkins also ran 7 yards for a Community touchdown. Simpkins led the Braves’ receivers with three catches for 87 ya
