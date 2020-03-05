VAN — Quinlan Ford’s surprising run in the Class 4A basketball playoffs ended in the third round with a 66-56 loss to Tyler Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
Chapel Hill, now 25-9, advanced to the regional semifinals to play Dallas Faith Family, a 61-47 winner over Dallas Lincoln. That playoff game is set for 8 p.m. Friday at the Texas A&M University-Commerce Field House.
“Chapel Hill is very athletic and played an up and down tempo that gave us fits,” said Ford coach Sammy McKee. “We finished 25-13 which is the best season in 30 years for Ford High School in basketball. All the credit goes to my kids for getting us this far.”
“My kids showed a lot of grit and determination,” said Chapel Hill coach Akimba “A.J.” Johnson. “Coach McKee at Quinlan Ford has done a fantastic job with his team.”
Ford jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead on baskets by Kobe Jennings and Bryce Sandman, but after that the Bulldogs outscored the Panthers 9-0 to end the first quarter with a 9-4 advantage.
Chapel Hill outscored Quinlan Ford 16-13 in the second quarter to lead 25-17 at halftime.
Then the Bulldogs stretched their lead to 47-35 after three quarters.
Jennings fired in 25 points to lead Ford, while Sandman pumped in 12 points and Eli Chambers added 11,
Chance King shot in 20 points for Chapel Hill. Keyson “K.J.” Ford added 18 points and Jared Jones tallied 12.
Ford, which finished fourth in District 13-4A, beat 14-4A champion Canton 42-38 in the first round and then Kilgore 49-44 at area.
Class 4A regional quarterfinals
Chapel Hill 9 16 22 19 —66
Quinlan Ford 4 13 18 21 —56
CH: Chance King 20, Tyson Berry 6, Keyson Ford 18, Jarell Hunter 2, Keyjun Thomas 4, Jared Jones 12, Keylen Davis 4.
QF: Brenden Cook 5, Bryce Sandman 12, Eli Chambers 11, Daniel Todd 3, Kobe Jennings 25.
Records: CH 25-9, QF 25-13.
