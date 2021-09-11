QUINLAN — Quinlan Ford, which already ranked as one of the top rushing teams in the state, ran for a staggering 653 yards and eight touchdowns during the Panthers’ 58-43 football victory over Ferris on Friday night.
The Panthers, who were averaging 435.5 yards rushing per game, set a new team high after averaging 10 yards on 65 rushes.
Kaiden Roden led the Panthers with 257 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. His long run went for 72 yards.
Quarterback Rowdy Rowan ran for 183 yards on 20 carries, scoring three TDs. His long run was 73 yards.
Running back Ja’Donavan Williams also topped the 100-yard mark with 168 yards and a TD on 19 carries. His long run was 34 yards.
Zalen Morales ran for 27 yards on four carries.
The Panthers did not complete a pass, going 0-or-4.
They remained undefeated at 3-0.
Ferris suffered its first loss at 2-1.
