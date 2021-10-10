Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.