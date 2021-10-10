QUINLAN — Quinlan Ford, the No. 1 rushing team in the state, ran for another 559 yards and nine touchdowns during their 68-27 District 6-4A-II football victory over Farmersville on Friday.
The Panthers, now 6-0 for the season, were averaging 503.6 yards rushing per game.
Ford put three rushers over the 100-yard mark for the game including Ja’Donavan Williams (10-193, 3 TDs), Kaiden Roden (11-125, 1 TD) and Rowdy Rowan (8-113, 3 TDs). Next in rushing for Ford were Blake Holbrook (4-51, 1 TD), Zalen Morales (2-30), Marquisz Graham (3-26, 1 TD) and J.J. Jorzig (2-21).
Roden has topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the Panthers this season with 1,008 and 13 TDs on 73 carries. Williams has now rushed for 923 yards and 13 TDs on 81 carries this season.
Ford averaged 14 yards per carry. Rowan has rushed for 678 yards and 11 TDs on 65 carries.
Rowan, the Panthers’ quarterback, went 2-of-3 passing for 101 yards including a 76-yard touchdown pass to Williams. Roden also caught a 25-yard pass.
Brajoen Tidwell led the 2-4 Farmers with 171 yards rushing and three TDs on 16 carries.
Farmersville quarterback Brady Gray was 4-of-13 passing for 35 yards.
Gustavo Sanchez led the Ford defense with 10 tackles, Roden recorded nine, Travis Shirey had eight stops and Morales intercepted a pass.
