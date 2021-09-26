KEMP — Already one of the top rushing teams in the state, the Quinlan Ford Panthers ran for 525 yards and six touchdowns during a 50-0 non-district football victory over Kemp on Friday night.
The Panthers stayed unbeaten at 5-0 while Kemp dropped to 1-4.
Thirteen Panthers took turns running with the football led by Rowdy Rowan (9-132, 1 TD), Ja’Donavan Williams (8-126, 3 TDs), Kaiden Roden (9-117, 1 TD), Marquizs Graham (1-28, 1 TD), Zalen Morales (2-23), Chris Elbert (3-19), Gustavo Sanchez (4-18) and J.J. Jorzig (2-18).
Panther quarterback Rowdy Rowan completed only one pass in three attempts but it went for a 20-yard TD to Roden.
Roden led the Panther defense with 18 tackles, including eight solos. Travis Shirey was in on six tackles and Jeremiah Coleman recorded five tackles.
