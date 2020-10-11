FARMERSVILLE — Quinlan Ford unleashed its potent running attack on Farmersville as the Panthers pounded the Farmers 45-7 in a District 6-4A-II football opener on Friday night.
The Panthers, who were averaging 406 yards rushing per game, ran for 449 yards on 43 rushes against Farmersville to stay undefeated for the season at 5-0.
Farmersville dropped to 1-4.
Ford spread it around as 11 different Panthers took turns running with the football. Ja’Donavan Williams led with 140 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. Kaiden Roden ran for 139 yards on just seven carries, scoring on two runs including a 97-yarder. Quarterback Eli Chambers ran for 60 yards and one score. Rowdy Rowan was next with 40 yards on seven carries and a TD.
Other runners for the Panthers included Anthony Friedrichs (2-22), Colt Cooper (2-20, 1 TD), Justin Gray (2-13), Marquizs Graham (2-7), Gustavo Sanchez (1-7), Blake Holbrook (2-1) and Jeromy Griffin (1-0).
Chambers went only 1-of-2 passing for 25 yards. The 25-yard completion went to Rowan.
Cooper, who has verbally committed to Abilene Christian, led the Panther defense with 10 tackles. Roden made seven tackles. Adrian Alaniz was in on six stops. Gavin Steiger and Ty Watkins made five tackles each. Holbrook, Sanchez, John Brown and Jonathan Granados recorded four tackles each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.