QUINLAN — Quinlan Ford showed why it is the top rushing football team in the state by running for 533 yards and nine touchdowns in a 62-0 blanking of Lake Tawakoni neighbor Wills Point on Friday night.
The Panthers were averaging 512.8 yards rushing entering the game.
Ten Panthers took turns running the football, led by Ja’Donavan Williams (6-155, 4 TDs), Rowdy Rowan (6-123, 1 TD), Kaiden Roden (9-102, 1 TD), Alex Herron (4-65, 1 TD), Marquisz Graham (2-26), Blake Holbrook (3-24, 1 TD) Jeromy Griffin (2-17) and Zalen Morales (1-12).
Roden has now rushed for 1,110 yards and 14 TDs this season on 82 carries. Williams has run for 1,078 yards and 16 TDs on 89 carries. Rowan has run for 801 yards and 12 TDs on 71 carries.
Rowan, the Panthers’ quarterback, was 2-of-4 passing for 33 yards including a 27-yard completion to Graham and a 6-yarder to Roden.
Roden led the Ford defense with 13 tackles while Gustavo Sanchez recorded 11 stops.
Ford remained undefeated for the season (7-0) and in District 6-4A-II play at 2-0. The Panthers are tied for the district lead with Sunnyvale.
Wills Point dropped to 0-7 and 0-2.
