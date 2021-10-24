SUNNYVALE — Quinlan Ford, which leads the nation’s high schools in rushing yards per game, topped the 500-yard mark again during the Panthers’ 40-21 District 6-4A-II football victory over Sunnyvale on Friday.
The Panthers ran for 526 yards and six touchdowns as they remained undefeated for the season (8-0) and in district play (3-0).
Ja’Donavan Williams ran for a career-high 337 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries to lead the Panthers. Williams has now rushed for 1,415 yards and 19 TDs for the season.
Next was Kaiden Roden who rushed for 104 yards and two touchdown on 17 carries. Roden has now rushed for 1,214 yards and 16 TDs this season.
Quarterback Rowdy Rowan ran for 60 yards and a score on 13 carries. Rowan has now rushed for 861 yards and 13 TDs on 84 carries.
Zalen Morales also ran for a 15-yard gain and Marsquizs Graham ran for an 8-yard gain.
Rowan was 2-of-3 passing for 20 yards.
Matt Leavitt rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown to lead the Raiders, who dropped to 3-5 for the season and 2-1 in district play.
Sunnyvale quarterback Rigdon Yates ran for 47 yards and was 10-of-20 passing for 83 yards.
Ford now averages 517 yards rushing per game.
