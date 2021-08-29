WHITNEY — Quinlan Ford rushed for 480 yards on the way to a 47-33 victory over Whitney in the 2021 football opener on Friday night.
The Panthers, who ranked as one of the top rushing teams in the state last season with their average of 381 yards per game, easily topped that mark in their first game.
Ja’Donavan Williams of Ford ranks among the top rushers in the state for the first week after running for 253 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. His long gain was 53 yards.
Kaiden Roden was next for Ford with 150 yards and touchdowns on 17 carries.
Quarterback Rowdy Rowan ran for 52 yards and a score on 11 carries and was 2-of-5 passing for 58 yards.
Gustavo Sanchez ran for 16 yards on five carries and Zalen Morales reeled off an 11-yard run for the Panthers.
Williams (1-22) and Matthew Wisdom (1-36) caught passes for Ford.
Whitney quarterback Garrett Peacock ran for 98 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and was 12-of-20 passing for 126 yards and three touchdowns.
Whitney went 3-7 last season including a 45-34 loss to Ford in the opener.
