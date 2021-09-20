DALLAS — Quinlan Ford, one of the state’s rushing leaders, ran for another 469 yards and eight touchdowns during the Panthers’ 58-12 non-district football victory over Dallas Roosevelt on Friday.
The Panthers, who improved to 4-0 for the season, were averaging 508 yards rushing per game after running for 653 yards in their 58-43 win last week over Ferris.
Ford spread the carries among running back Kaiden Roden (11-157, 2 TDs), quarterback Rowdy Rowan (11-139, 3 TDs), running back J’Donavan Williams (13-112, 1 TD), Zalen Morales (3-22), Blake Holbrook (2-20, 2 TDs) and J.J. Jorzig (1-19).
Rowan was 1-of-2 passing for 18 yards with the completion going to Marquisz Graham. The Panthers have only attempted six passes in the last two games.
Roosevelt quarterback B.J. Higgins was 10-of-28 passing for 204 yards and two TDs as the Mustangs dropped to 2-2 for the season.
