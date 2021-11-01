QUINLAN — Caddo Mills slowed down the nation’s top rushing team a little but not enough to stop the Quinlan Ford Panthers from a 39-36 football victory on Friday.
The Panthers, who were averaging a nation’s best 517 yards rushing per game, finished with 420 yards against the Foxes as Ford stayed unbeaten for the season (9-0) and in District 6-4A-II play (4-0).
Caddo Mills dropped to 6-3 and 2-2.
Ford quarterback Rowdy Rowan topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season with 131 yards on 17 carries and was 3-of-5 passing for 58 yards. Rowan now has 1,002 yards for the season and 13 touchdowns on 101 carries, giving the Panthers’ backfield three 1,000-yard rushers.
Running back Kaiden Roden rushed for a game-high 171 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, giving him 1,385 yards and 18 TDs on 128 carries.
Running back Ja’Donavan Williams ran for another 110 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries, pushing him up to 1,525 yards and 23 TDs on 135 carries. Willams also caught a 24-yard pass.
Marquisz Graham led the Panther receivers with two catches for 34 yards.
Caddo Mills quarterback Jason Thomason was 16-of-33 passing for 274 yards and five TDs. Thomason is now 154-of-297 for 2,406 yards and 29 TDs this season.
Thomason also ran for 78 yards on five carries, including a long gain of 53 yards. Adrian Baxter was Caddo Mills’ next leading rusher with 18 yards on eight carries.
Jaden Lenamond led the Caddo Mills receivers with six catches for 110 yards and three TDs. Other leading Caddo Mills receivers were Brady Wasurick (4-60, 1 TD), Caden Lemmon (4-55), Bentley McDaniel (1-33) and Jett Saldiver (1-16, 1 TD).
