QUINLAN — The Quinlan Ford Panthers topped the 400-yard rushing mark for the second straight game to whip Blue Ridge 49-7 in non-district football on Friday night at Lytal Field.
The Panthers, who ran for 422 yards in a 45-34 victory over Whitney last week, rushed for 440 yards against Blue Ridge to go 2-0 for the season.
Running back Ja’Donavan Williams set the tone early for Ford by dashing for a 64-yard touchdown on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage. Williams finished with 141 yards on nine carries.
Running back Kaiden Roden ran for another 144 yards on nine carries, including touchdown runs of 12, 9 and 77 yards.
Quarterback Eli Chambers ran for 52 yards on 10 carries and went 4-of-6 passing for 95 yards, including touchdowns of 32 yards to Rowdy Rowan and 30 yards to tight end Colt Cooper.
Marquizs Graham ran for another 43 yards on 11 carries and Rowan ran for 39 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
“Our kids played hard,” said Ford coach Todd Wallace. “We just weren’t as sharp as we were last week. I was proud of Eli. I thought Eli made some plays in the second half, both sides of the ball. Colt was way better on defense. Kaiden had a good game running the ball.”
Ford’s defense forced four turnovers, including interceptions by Chambers, Cooper and Graham and a fumble recovery by John Brown.
The Panther defense limited Blue Ridge’s offense to 179 yards, including 130 yards passing by Casey Walls, who was 10-of-28 passing. Blue Ridge, now 0-2 for the season, scored its only touchdown on a 68-yard pass in the third quarter.
The Panther offense, which lost four fumbles against Whitney, lost only one fumble to Blue Ridge.
Ford played in a lot cooler temperatures than in the season opener when it was 104 degrees shortly before kickoff. This time it was 81 right before kickoff.
Wallace said the Panthers’ effort was good.
“I didn’t think the technique was as good,” he said.
The Panthers, who played their first two games at home, will travel to Ferris on Friday for their next game.
