QUINLAN — Texas high school football expert Carl Padilla once asked Quinlan Ford coach Todd Wallace what to call his offense.
“It’s not a Wing-T or a Slot-T,” said Padilla, according to Wallace.
Wallace suggested calling it a Fly-T since “the fly is our base play.”
Whatever you want to call the Panthers’ offense it is very successful at running the football. So successful the Panthers are leading the nation in rushing yards per game. The 8-0 Panthers have rushed for 4,136 yards and 59 touchdowns for averages of 517 yards per game and 11.0 yards per carry.
Central Davidson of Lexington, North Carolina, ranks second among the nation’s high school teams at 480.8 yards per game and Norte Vista of Riverside, California ranks third at 471.3.
Not only do the Panthers lead all the nation’s high schools in rushing yards per game but also all of the teams in the National Football League, NCAA Divisions I, II and III and the top junior colleges.
The Cleveland Browns lead the NFL at 170.4 ypg. Air Force leads the NCAA Division I at 318.4, while Harding, Arkansas is averaging 360.2 in Division II and Merchant Marine (New York) is averaging 391.6 in DIII. ASA New York leads the junior colleges at 254.6.
“We’ve got three kids that can carry the ball in our offense,” said Wallace. “That’s tough.”
Two of the Panthers are already over the 1,000-yard mark for the season: running backs Ja’Donavan Williams (111-1,415, 19 TDs) and Kaiden Roden (99-1,214, 15 TDs). Quarterback Rowdy Rowan is closing in on 1,000 at 861 and 13 TDs on 84 carries.
Wallace said if teams try to stop Williams or Roden, Rowan can get them and vice versa.
“Our backs do a pretty good job of blocking,” said Wallace. “I think some of it’s the scheme. But you have to have kids that can carry the ball and I do think you have to be patient.”
While most teams like to throw the ball on third and nine, the Panthers often run it. And usually pick up the first down and if they don’t there’s always fourth down.
“Third and nine for us is two downs,” said Wallace.
The Panthers don’t throw the ball very much. They’ve only attempted 28 passes for the season, completing 13 of them for 403 yards and two TDs.
So like in their 40-21 win last week over Sunnyvale, the Panthers ran the ball 55 times for 526 yards and six TDs. Rowan was 2-of-3 passing for 20 yards.
Roden, a 6-0, 210-pound senior, said the Panthers “enjoy the physicality” of running the football.
“We’re powerlifters,” he said. “Love the work. We’re also known as ‘The Storm.’”
Roden said he’s “Thunder” and the 6-0, 190-pound Williams is “Lightning.”
“Rowdy is the field general,” said Roden.
Williams called the Panthers’ success “a blessing.”
“You work for it,” he said.
Williams said running the football releases stress for him.
Rowan, a 5-10, 165-pound senior, credited the Panthers’ offensive line.
“It’s mostly our offensive line,” he said. “They do a good job of blocking. Our backs are really good at finding holes and running.”
Rowan said he hopes to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark before the playoffs.
Having three 1,000-yard rushers in the same backfield would be another significant achievement for the Panthers. Most teams these days are lucky to have one 1,000-yard rusher, much less three.
Another amazing statistic for the Panthers is that they’ve run the ball 375 times so far this season and lost only one fumble.
The Panthers will be facing the 6-2 Caddo Mills Foxes in a big District 6-4A-II game on Friday at Hobart Lytal Field in Quinlan. Ford is alone in first place at 3-0 and Caddo Mills is tied for second with Sunnyvale at 2-1.
