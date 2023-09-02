QUINLAN — The Quinlan Ford Panthers squared their football season record at 1-1 with a 44-39 home win over Godley on Friday.
Clayton McMillan returned an interception 48 yards for a Ford touchdown.
Panther running backs Zalen Morales and Dylan Seabolt rushed for touchdowns and quarterback Payton Wallen threw for a touchdown.
Austin States led the Ford defense with 16 tackles, while Iliyan Perez racked up 13 and Maverick Clayton finished with nine stops.
Landon Thigpen rushed for 271 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries for Godley, including a 97-yard run.
Godley, which lost 17-7 last week to West, dropped to 2-2.
Ford opened the season last week with a 41-24 loss to Mount Vernon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.