SULPHUR SPRINGS — Time ran out on the Pittsburg Pirates on the Quinlan Ford 16-yard line as the Panthers escaped with a thrilling 35-34 Class 4A-II area football playoff victory on Friday.
The 12-0 Panthers, who claimed their first area football title in school history, will advance to the regional quarterfinals to play 7-5 Pleasant Grove, a 36-34 winner over Glen Rose. That playoff game is set for 1 p.m. Friday at Sam Parker Field in Mount Pleasant.
Pittsburg faced a second and 11 at the Ford 19-yard line, down by one point with 17 seconds remaining and no timeouts left. The Pirates gave the ball to 230-pound Christian Bates, who’d rumbled 57 yards for a touchdown earlier in the game. Ford’s defense stopped Bates at the Panther 16 as the clock was winding down. The Pirates tried to line up in time to spike the ball and stop the clock but time ran out as the Ford players, coaches and their many fans celebrated the big victory.
Ford took the lead for good on a 29-yard touchdown run with 1:38 left by Kaiden Roden on fourth and one and then Juan Munoz’s extra point kick.
The Pirates failed to convert the extra point following their last touchdown, which allowed Ford to win by a single point.
The Panthers, who lead the nation in rushing at 495 yards per game, were held to 325 yards rushing by a scrappy Pirate team that played much tougher than its 4-8 season record would indicate. Pittsburg lost its first seven games against all winning teams but caught fire at the end of the season with four straight victories, including a 53-0 pounding of Brownsboro at the bi-district round.
Roden rushed for 98 yards on 20 carries and now has 1,940 yards and 25 TDs for the season. Roden also led the Panther defense with 24 tackles, including 18 solos.
Ja’Donavan Williams, who limped off the field several times only to keep returning, pounded out a team-high 135 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for the Panthers. Williams scored on bursts of 15 and 9 yards and now has 2,122 yards rushing and 29 TDs for the season.
Quarterback Rowdy Rowan ran for 29 yards on six carries, including a 1-yard sneak for a touchdown, and was 3-of-4 passing for 36 yards. Rowan has now rushed for 1,101 yards and 15 TDs.
Marquisz Graham kick-started the Panther offense in the second quarter with a 53-yard touchdown run after faking a reverse handoff.
Munoz was 3-of-4 on conversion kicks. Rowan ran for an important two-point conversion.
Pittsburg quarterback Brayden Bolton rushed for a game-high 151 yards on 19 carries, scoring on runs of 1 and 25 yards.
Jaylen Holloway rushed for 77 yards on 17 carries, scoring on a runs of 41 and 2 yards.
Pittsburg finished with 372 yards, including 350 rushing and 22 passing. Bolton was 2-of-4 passing.
Gustavo Sanchez also had a big game on defense for the Panthers with 18 tackles, including eight solos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.