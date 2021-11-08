NEVADA — Quinlan Ford downed the Community Braves 35-20 on Friday night to lock up the Panthers’ first undisputed district title in football since 1979.
The Panthers, who lead the nation in rushing, also completed the regular season with a 10-0 record for the first time in school history. They’ll take on 3-6 Godley at 7 p.m. Thursday in a Class 4A-II bi-district contest at Pennington Stadium in Bedford. Godley beat the Panthers 41-12 in a bi-district playoff last season.
Ford, which was averaging 507 yards rushing per game, ran for 468 yards and five touchdowns against Community though quarterback Rowdy Rowan missed the game with an injury.
Senior running back Kaiden Roden rushed for 217 yards and three TDs on 19 carries to lead the Panthers. Roden now has 1,602 yards and 21 TDs on 147 carries.
Senior running back Ja’Donavan Williams ran for another 203 yards and two TDs on 20 carries, giving him a team-high 1,728 yards and 25 TDs on 155 carries.
Next in rushing for Ford were Zalen Morales (2-26), Marquisz Graham (1-10, Blake Holbrook (3-4) and J.J. Jorzig (3-4).
Ford only tried one pass and did not complete it.
Roden led the Ford defense with 16 tackles, including 13 solos. Corbin Fowler and Matthew Stevens recovered Community fumbles.
River Medlin was 10-of-20 passing for 124 yards and one TD for Community and Chauncey Chidi ran for 109 yards on 16 carries.
Community, now 5-5 for the season, will enter the playoffs as the fourth-place finisher in District 6-4A-II and will face 9-1 Glen Rose in a bi-district playoff at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lumpkins Stadium in Waxahachie.
