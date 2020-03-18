Quin for three

Quin Anderson shoots a 3-pointer for the Greenville Lions. The senior shared the offensive MVP award in District 15-5A with two other players.

  Quin Anderson, who helped the Greenville Lions to a 26-11 season record, earned one of the top honors on the All-District 15-5A basketball team.

  Anderson, a 6-3 senior guard, shared the offensive most valuable player award in 15-5A with Cameron Kahn of Sulphur Springs and C.J. Kelley from Texas High. Anderson averaged nearly 15 points a game as the Lions finished fifth in the district standings.

  Kedrin Carter and Cameron Smith of Greenville earned first-team all-district honors, while Jeremiah Abrego and Tyrecus Davis, two all-state football players, also made the second team on the All-District 15-5A squad.

  Day Day Hall, the 6-5 senior who led Sulphur Springs to the district championship, earned the MVP honor.

  The defensive MVP honor went to JoJo Brown of runner-up Mount Pleasant.

  Payton Chism from Mount Pleasant captured the newcomer of the year award and the coach of the year honor went to Joey Chism from Mount Pleasant.

 Donovan Alexander and Marke Frazier of Royse City made the first team.

               All-District 15-5A

          Boys Basketball team

  Most valuable player — Day Day Hall, Sulphur Springs

  Offensive MVPs — Quin Anderson, Greenville; Cameron Kahn, Sulphur Springs; C.J. Kelley, Texas High

  Defensive MVP — JoJo Brown, Mount Pleasant

  Newcomer of the year — Payton Chism, Mount Pleasant

  Coach of the year — Joey Chism, Mount Pleasant

             FIRST TEAM

Donovan Alexander         Royse City

Matt Arnold                    Texas High

Kedrin Carter                 Greenville

Marke Frazier                 Royse City

Jakybrein Hines              Mount Pleasant

Jacob Koeshall                Lindale

Grayson McClure            Sulphur Springs

Azveion Okoh                 Mount Pleasant

Cameron Smith              Greenville

Colton Taylor                 Lindale

Boo Wilkerson                Sulphur Springs

        SECOND TEAM

Jeremiah Abrego         Greenville

Caleb Arnold               Texas High

Brock Cooper              Mount Pleasant

Tyrecus Davis             Greenville

Ben DePriest              Texas High

Will Hills                    Mount Pleasant

Jaymond Jackson        Lindale

Lamodrick Johnson     Sulphur Springs

Montarius Johnson      Texas High

Holton Knox               Lindale

