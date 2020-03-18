Quin Anderson, who helped the Greenville Lions to a 26-11 season record, earned one of the top honors on the All-District 15-5A basketball team.
Anderson, a 6-3 senior guard, shared the offensive most valuable player award in 15-5A with Cameron Kahn of Sulphur Springs and C.J. Kelley from Texas High. Anderson averaged nearly 15 points a game as the Lions finished fifth in the district standings.
Kedrin Carter and Cameron Smith of Greenville earned first-team all-district honors, while Jeremiah Abrego and Tyrecus Davis, two all-state football players, also made the second team on the All-District 15-5A squad.
Day Day Hall, the 6-5 senior who led Sulphur Springs to the district championship, earned the MVP honor.
The defensive MVP honor went to JoJo Brown of runner-up Mount Pleasant.
Payton Chism from Mount Pleasant captured the newcomer of the year award and the coach of the year honor went to Joey Chism from Mount Pleasant.
Donovan Alexander and Marke Frazier of Royse City made the first team.
All-District 15-5A
Boys Basketball team
Most valuable player — Day Day Hall, Sulphur Springs
Offensive MVPs — Quin Anderson, Greenville; Cameron Kahn, Sulphur Springs; C.J. Kelley, Texas High
Defensive MVP — JoJo Brown, Mount Pleasant
Newcomer of the year — Payton Chism, Mount Pleasant
Coach of the year — Joey Chism, Mount Pleasant
FIRST TEAM
Donovan Alexander Royse City
Matt Arnold Texas High
Kedrin Carter Greenville
Marke Frazier Royse City
Jakybrein Hines Mount Pleasant
Jacob Koeshall Lindale
Grayson McClure Sulphur Springs
Azveion Okoh Mount Pleasant
Cameron Smith Greenville
Colton Taylor Lindale
Boo Wilkerson Sulphur Springs
SECOND TEAM
Jeremiah Abrego Greenville
Caleb Arnold Texas High
Brock Cooper Mount Pleasant
Tyrecus Davis Greenville
Ben DePriest Texas High
Will Hills Mount Pleasant
Jaymond Jackson Lindale
Lamodrick Johnson Sulphur Springs
Montarius Johnson Texas High
Holton Knox Lindale
