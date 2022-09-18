ARLINGTON — The Royse City Bulldogs stumbled out of the gate in the first quarter against their first-time opponent, the Arlington Bowie Volunteers, at C.H. Wilemon Field in Arlington on Friday night.
The Volunteers quickly mounted a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and a 27-14 halftime lead that led to a 41-28 homecoming victory.
The Bulldogs’ offense sputtered on its opening possessions and the Royse City defense could not stop the surge of speed by the Volunteers early in the contest.
Royse City’s defense, on the other hand, had a timely fourth-down stop deep in Bulldog territory and an interception by Harper Branch, which also created an opening for the Bulldogs to catch up. However, Royse City could not convert those possessions into points.
Bowie also controlled the football on long drives and converted several fourth-down plays to keep the Volunteer drives alive.
Arlington completed nearly 77 percent of its passes for 150 yards while the Bulldogs struggled, completing 48 percent for 160 yards. Royse City’s Jonah Roberson was on the receiving end of 135 of those yards from quarterback Kenneth Spring, with touchdown catches of 51 and 40 yards in the second and third quarters respectively.
Royse City’s Sam Mitchum led all Bulldog rushers with 110 yards on 16 carries.
Darrion Bowers led Arlington Bowie with 165 yards on 25 rushes.
Royse City did go toe to toe with the Volunteers in the second half with both teams scoring two touchdowns. It was Arlington Bowie’s first-half advantage that was the tell all of the ball game. Arlington Bowie also controlled the football for the final 5:45.
Tavares Duckett scored three touchdowns for the Volunteers while rushing for 41 yards.
Royse City will take this next week off before beginning District 10-6A play the following week at Royse City ISD Stadium against the North Forney Falcons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.