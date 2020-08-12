Questions and answers.
Texas A&M University-Commerce athletic director Tim McMurray responded to some questions after the NCAA Division II Council of Presidents, dealing with the corornavirus pandemic, called off the championships and playoffs for seven fall sports and then the Lone Star Conference announced it is postponing the fall sports football, volleyball and soccer and moving them to the spring, as well as the start of basketball season.
A&M-Commerce competes in NCAA Division II and the Lone Star Conference.
What is your reaction to the decision by NCAA Division II?
Disappointment. The two common themes many of our student-athletes have had the last five months are uncertainty and disruption. I am disappointed that we will not be able to give them the opportunities to compete for traditional fall championships and an NCAA berth.
We have gotten accustomed to postseason around Lion Athletics, so we will miss that. However, we can give still provide them quality championship-like experiences and maximize their opportunities to compete without disrupting their eligibility.
T he NCAA has passed a one-year rule that if student-athletes compete in only 50% or less of their maximum allowable contests, they gain an extra year of eligibility (five for football, seven matches for soccer and 10 playing dates for volleyball). We are discussing all options right now on what that can look like for our fall student-athletes in the 20-21 year.
What is your reaction to the decision by the LSC?
Same as above — disappointment for our student-athletes, coaches and administration that fuels and energizes our programs at a Best in Class level. With the expansion of the Lone Star Conference last summer (2019), the LSC footprint now is in four states, has a blend of public and private institutions and also features six different university systems.
Thus, you are going to have a number of local, regional and campus factors that impact decision making by executive leaders on each of those campuses. There was very frank discussion on this highly polarizing topic, and a majority of the league presidents made the decision they felt was best. This will not deter our Best in Class mission and commitment to providing our student-athletes with a championship-type experience.
Have you talked to some players and coaches? What’s their reaction been like?
Oh yes. Throughout last week as the NCAA and LSC decisions were handed down, I had team Zoom calls with our fall sports teams and daily communication with coaches. One of the numerous special things about our institution and our athletics program is that our student-athletes are resilient.
They want to compete, they want to do it safely and responsibly and they need to know they will be put in safe environments. Especially gratifying for me was hearing how many of them don’t want to lose the year of eligibility — whether that means returning to finish their undergraduate degree or begin graduate school — because they are enjoying their experience as a Lion student-athlete.
Do you have some ideas of what the spring schedules might be like? Conference-play only in all the sports or maybe some will play non-conference games? Do you think the LSC will try to crown a conference champion in those sports?
In order, not exactly on what schedules will look like for the fall, but those conversations have formally begun and will evolve over the next two weeks. It would be conference only play, unless there were gaps that created opportunities without jeopardizing eligibility on staying at the minimum contest number. The LSC’s plan is to hold championships for the traditional fall sports next spring, so we will remain nimble and responsive as we progress towards the 20-21 academic year.
What’s this season been like for you as an athletic director? Have you experienced anything like this before?
It’s been a season of growth — and I truly mean that. Every day over the last five months, my faith has truly guided me. As I plan the day in the morning and reflect in the evenings with Vickie — my wife — I do an inventory of the three C’s — Communication, Connection and Collaboration.
If I did each of those three things with our student-athletes, coaches, administration and campus partners, then it was generally a productive day. Probably the biggest surprise for me has been that despite no athletic contests since March 8, I have never had a more challenging schedule.
Early on, when we were nearly exclusively remote, it was easy to get sucked in to a 14-15 hour day, because there were no boundaries between home office and home. It has not slowed much, but I am a much better manager of time, prioritization, and staying connected with coaches, external constituents, and our talented administrators.
I make sure that I check in each week at least, even if there is no agenda (but there usually is!). Finally, I have absolutely never experienced this type of situation. It will be a doozy of a chapter for the book one day….Go Lions!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.