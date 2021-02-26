SULPHUR SPRINGS — Press City.
That’s the motto that was emblazoned on T-shirts worn by most of the Celeste fans for the Blue Devils’ Class 2A area basketball playoff game against Linden-Kildare on Wednesday night.
Press City isn’t about media attention. It’s about pressing the other team on defense, forcing turnovers and imposing the Blue Devils’ will on the other team.
“That’s our philosophy,” said Celeste coach Jeff Smith. “We’re trying to wear people down. I think we did tonight in the second half.”
The 22-4 Blue Devils used their press to wear down the Tigers and claim a 74-57 victory that sent them into the quarterfinals to play No. 6 ranked Rivercrest, which won its area playoff 64-30 over Honey Grove. Rivercrest opened the playoffs with an 83-47 pounding of Cooper.
Linden-Kildare, which finished at 18-9 for the season, hung tough with the Blue Devils for 2 1/2 quarters. The Tigers led 30-29 at halftime and were down only 41-38 with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
But the Blue Devils went on a 12-0 run. Damon Crook hit two shots, including a 3-pointer and then Holden Lamm hit a 3-pointer to extend the Blue Devils’ lead to 49-38 lead after three quarters.
Tyson Fielden then stole the ball and passed to Jawonte Stephens for a layup and Lamm scored off an assist from Qua Stephens as the Celeste lead climbed to 53-38.
Linden-Kildare’s head coach Tyson Watkins tried to stop Celeste’s momentum with a timeout but the Blue Devils went on another 13-4 run as Crook, Qua Stephens, Thomas Powell and Jawonte Stephens scored. Celeste’s lead was now out of reach at 62-46.
The Blue Devils kept the defensive pressure on until the end of the game, living up to the Press City motto.
“I’m very proud of our effort, especially in the second half,” said Smith.
It was a physical game as both teams battled hard for every loose ball.
“We like it like that,” said Smith.
Crook, who hit 12 field goals, led the Blue Devils and all scorers with 27 points. Qua Stephens was next with 19 points, followed by Lamm with 10 and Jawonte Stephens with eight.
Chase Bynum and Jordan Swanson both scored 16 points to pace Linden-Kildare. Swanson scored 12 of his points in the first half.
Class 2A area basketball
Linden-Kildare 13 17 8 19 —57
Celeste 14 15 20 25 —74
L-K: Puff Peters 2, Rollie Patterson 9, Chase Bynum 16, Tawin Patterson 3, Critter Palmer 4, Russel Nance 2, Jordan Swanson 16, Mason Johnson 5.
C: Jawonte Stephens 8, Thomas Powell 5, Damon Crook 27, Ky Drennon 2, Qua Stephens 19, Holden Lamm 10, Tyson Fielden 2, Brody Pryor 1.
Records: C 22-4, L-K 18-9.
Next game: Celeste vs. Rivercrest, 7 p.m. Friday, Greenville.
