  Colt Cooper, who was a state qualifier last season, won the boys 242-pound title by a whopping 780 pounds to lead the Quinlan Ford Panthers to the team championship at their own powerlifting meet.

  Cooper hoisted 700 pounds in the squats, 415 in the bench press and 600 in the deadlift for a total of 1,715 pounds. Second place in the 242-pound class was at 935.

  Ford won the three-team meet with 48 points as Caddo Mills was second with 34 and Boles was third with 33.

  Quinlan Ford also claimed the girls team title at the Ford powerlifting meet beating Caddo Mills 76-22 in a two-team meet.

  The Commerce Tigers finished second of four teams at the North Lamar meet, while the Lady Tigers were fourth in the North Lamar girls meet.

  Wolfe City was third in the boys and girls divisions at the Leonard Invitational and the Cumby girls were fourth at Leonard.

  Due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, powerlifting meets are limited in the number of teams allowed at each meet this season.

  The state boys and girls powerlifting meets were called off last spring due to the pandemic.

        Leonard Invitational

       Boys Powerlifting Meet

  Team standings — 1. Leonard 48, 2. Bonham 34, 3. Wolfe City 24.

          Wolfe City’s results

  148-pound class

                          Squat bench deadlift total

1. Eric Puentes               225-260-210-595

  165-pound class

3. Josh Colvert               310-170-255-735

  220-pound class

2. Andy Medina               350-240-300-890

3. Alex Puentes                205-160-160-525

  275-pound class

2. Canyon Cooksey           575-280-400-1255

5. Devontae McGarity        400-230-735-1005

North Lamar

        Boys Powerlifting Meet

  Team standings — 1. Paris 58, 2. Commerce 44, 3. Gilmer 26, 4. North Lamar 19.

          Commerce’s results

  132-pound class

1. Hiker Rameriz         285-120-305-710

  198-pound class

3. Henry Serrano        395-260-380-1035

5. Jack Nichols            315-185-335-835

   220-pound class

3. Omahri Davis        405-255-545-1205

5. Richard Jackson    450-235-435-1120

  242-pound class

1. Corjohnta Dunbar  500-315-500-1315

3. Pace Eilers            325-155-350-830

  275-pound class

2. Everett Stapleton  485-265-445-1195

  308-pound class

1. Noah Howell         480-315-500-1295

  Superheavyweight class

1. Jayston Jones        450-405-415-1270

Quinlan Ford

Panther Boys Powerlifting Meet

  Team standings — 1. Quinlan Ford 48, 2. Caddo Mills 39, 3. Boles 33.

  132-pound class

1. Ashton Porter, Boles             330-160-325-815

2. Dominic Griffin, Ford            275-155-305-735

  148-pound class

1. Leonel Padron, Ford           450-185-405-1020

2. Jeromy Griffin, Ford           405-220-380-1006

3. Juan Munoz, Ford              390-190-390-970

4. Jake Mitchell, C. Mills         335-190-370-895

5. Camden Smith, C. Mills       265-165-290-720

  165-pound class

1. Raymond Malphurs, Boles        375-185-400-960

2. Gage Bradley, C. Mills             385-165-365-915

3. Hunter Carter, C. Mills            355-205-305-865

4. Roger Maravilla, C. Mills         325-175-315-815

5. Erlian Carrillo, Ford               305-155-285-745

  181-pound class

1. Angel Bernman, Boles            325-160-285-770

  198-pound class

1. Jadonavan Williams, Ford      550-340-475-1365

2. Johnny Owens, Ford             405-225-405-1035

  220-pound class

1. Sean Newark, Caddo Mills        500-315-500-1315

2. Adrian Alaniz, Ford                 525-320-455-1300

  242-pound class

1. Colt Cooper, Ford                700-415-600-1715

2. Aydin Fox, Boles                  365-205-365-935

3. Steven Duderman, Ford        250-165-325-740

  275-pound class

1. Josh Hern, Boles                   365-215-380-960

  308-pound class

1. Adrian Resendiz, C. Mills        500-315-400-1215

  Superheavyweight class

1. Richard Battson, C. Mills        560-280-450-1290

2. Haylen Cave, C. Mills           315-195-345-855

        North Lamar

     Girls Powerlifting Meet

  Team standings — 1. Gilmer 62, 2. Paris 53, 3. North Lamar 21, 4. Commerce 8.

  Commerce’s results

  105-pound class

3. Josey Swinson        140-50-145-335

  259-pound class

2. Lauren Mayo         185-70-220-475

        Quinlan Ford

Girls Powerlifting Meet

  Team standings — 1. Quinlan Ford 76, 2. Caddo Mills 22.

  97-pound class

1. Alecs Burch, Ford                 230-75-220-525

2. Jolea Crow, Caddo Mills        135-90-200-425

  105-pound class

1. Jennifer Sanchez, Ford        185-75-225-485

2. Cecilia Rodriguez, Ford        160-55-175-390

  114-pound class

1. Alondra Yanes, Ford        195-105-210-510

  123-pound class

1. Tichelle Meador, Ford        265-110-250-625

2. Delaney Romero, Ford        185-95-190-470

  132-pound class

1. Brooke Roby, Ford             210-95-225-530

2. Reyna Pettus, Ford           205-75-195-475

  148-pound class

1. Megan Lewis, Ford              155-70-180-405

  165-pound class

1. Rebekah Burton, Ford        190-90-205-485

  181-pound class

1. Deama Battson, Caddo Mills    215-95-190-500

  198-pound class

1. Yuritza Hernandez, Ford        335-160-285-780

  259-pound class

1. Angela Hernandez, Ford           405-180-300-886

2. Maddison Yuregas, C. Mills        350-190-315-855

Leonard

Girls Powerlifting Meet

Team standings — 1. Leonard 63, 2. Bonham 19, 3. Wolfe City 15, 4. Cumby 12.

105-pound class

2. Shelby Stickley, Wolfe City    135-85-150-370

123-pound class

2. Olivia Pale, Wolfe City        130-65-145-340

148-pound class

1. Isabela Vizcaya, Cumby        315-145-250-710

165-pound class

1. Constance Smith, Cumby        280-125-275-680

3. Kendall Anderson, W. City        175-130-180-485

