Colt Cooper, who was a state qualifier last season, won the boys 242-pound title by a whopping 780 pounds to lead the Quinlan Ford Panthers to the team championship at their own powerlifting meet.
Cooper hoisted 700 pounds in the squats, 415 in the bench press and 600 in the deadlift for a total of 1,715 pounds. Second place in the 242-pound class was at 935.
Ford won the three-team meet with 48 points as Caddo Mills was second with 34 and Boles was third with 33.
Quinlan Ford also claimed the girls team title at the Ford powerlifting meet beating Caddo Mills 76-22 in a two-team meet.
The Commerce Tigers finished second of four teams at the North Lamar meet, while the Lady Tigers were fourth in the North Lamar girls meet.
Wolfe City was third in the boys and girls divisions at the Leonard Invitational and the Cumby girls were fourth at Leonard.
Due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, powerlifting meets are limited in the number of teams allowed at each meet this season.
The state boys and girls powerlifting meets were called off last spring due to the pandemic.
Leonard Invitational
Boys Powerlifting Meet
Team standings — 1. Leonard 48, 2. Bonham 34, 3. Wolfe City 24.
Wolfe City’s results
148-pound class
Squat bench deadlift total
1. Eric Puentes 225-260-210-595
165-pound class
3. Josh Colvert 310-170-255-735
220-pound class
2. Andy Medina 350-240-300-890
3. Alex Puentes 205-160-160-525
275-pound class
2. Canyon Cooksey 575-280-400-1255
5. Devontae McGarity 400-230-735-1005
North Lamar
Boys Powerlifting Meet
Team standings — 1. Paris 58, 2. Commerce 44, 3. Gilmer 26, 4. North Lamar 19.
Commerce’s results
132-pound class
1. Hiker Rameriz 285-120-305-710
198-pound class
3. Henry Serrano 395-260-380-1035
5. Jack Nichols 315-185-335-835
220-pound class
3. Omahri Davis 405-255-545-1205
5. Richard Jackson 450-235-435-1120
242-pound class
1. Corjohnta Dunbar 500-315-500-1315
3. Pace Eilers 325-155-350-830
275-pound class
2. Everett Stapleton 485-265-445-1195
308-pound class
1. Noah Howell 480-315-500-1295
Superheavyweight class
1. Jayston Jones 450-405-415-1270
Quinlan Ford
Panther Boys Powerlifting Meet
Team standings — 1. Quinlan Ford 48, 2. Caddo Mills 39, 3. Boles 33.
132-pound class
1. Ashton Porter, Boles 330-160-325-815
2. Dominic Griffin, Ford 275-155-305-735
148-pound class
1. Leonel Padron, Ford 450-185-405-1020
2. Jeromy Griffin, Ford 405-220-380-1006
3. Juan Munoz, Ford 390-190-390-970
4. Jake Mitchell, C. Mills 335-190-370-895
5. Camden Smith, C. Mills 265-165-290-720
165-pound class
1. Raymond Malphurs, Boles 375-185-400-960
2. Gage Bradley, C. Mills 385-165-365-915
3. Hunter Carter, C. Mills 355-205-305-865
4. Roger Maravilla, C. Mills 325-175-315-815
5. Erlian Carrillo, Ford 305-155-285-745
181-pound class
1. Angel Bernman, Boles 325-160-285-770
198-pound class
1. Jadonavan Williams, Ford 550-340-475-1365
2. Johnny Owens, Ford 405-225-405-1035
220-pound class
1. Sean Newark, Caddo Mills 500-315-500-1315
2. Adrian Alaniz, Ford 525-320-455-1300
242-pound class
1. Colt Cooper, Ford 700-415-600-1715
2. Aydin Fox, Boles 365-205-365-935
3. Steven Duderman, Ford 250-165-325-740
275-pound class
1. Josh Hern, Boles 365-215-380-960
308-pound class
1. Adrian Resendiz, C. Mills 500-315-400-1215
Superheavyweight class
1. Richard Battson, C. Mills 560-280-450-1290
2. Haylen Cave, C. Mills 315-195-345-855
North Lamar
Girls Powerlifting Meet
Team standings — 1. Gilmer 62, 2. Paris 53, 3. North Lamar 21, 4. Commerce 8.
Commerce’s results
105-pound class
3. Josey Swinson 140-50-145-335
259-pound class
2. Lauren Mayo 185-70-220-475
Quinlan Ford
Girls Powerlifting Meet
Team standings — 1. Quinlan Ford 76, 2. Caddo Mills 22.
97-pound class
1. Alecs Burch, Ford 230-75-220-525
2. Jolea Crow, Caddo Mills 135-90-200-425
105-pound class
1. Jennifer Sanchez, Ford 185-75-225-485
2. Cecilia Rodriguez, Ford 160-55-175-390
114-pound class
1. Alondra Yanes, Ford 195-105-210-510
123-pound class
1. Tichelle Meador, Ford 265-110-250-625
2. Delaney Romero, Ford 185-95-190-470
132-pound class
1. Brooke Roby, Ford 210-95-225-530
2. Reyna Pettus, Ford 205-75-195-475
148-pound class
1. Megan Lewis, Ford 155-70-180-405
165-pound class
1. Rebekah Burton, Ford 190-90-205-485
181-pound class
1. Deama Battson, Caddo Mills 215-95-190-500
198-pound class
1. Yuritza Hernandez, Ford 335-160-285-780
259-pound class
1. Angela Hernandez, Ford 405-180-300-886
2. Maddison Yuregas, C. Mills 350-190-315-855
Leonard
Girls Powerlifting Meet
Team standings — 1. Leonard 63, 2. Bonham 19, 3. Wolfe City 15, 4. Cumby 12.
105-pound class
2. Shelby Stickley, Wolfe City 135-85-150-370
123-pound class
2. Olivia Pale, Wolfe City 130-65-145-340
148-pound class
1. Isabela Vizcaya, Cumby 315-145-250-710
165-pound class
1. Constance Smith, Cumby 280-125-275-680
3. Kendall Anderson, W. City 175-130-180-485
