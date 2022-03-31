ABILENE — Lifers from Celeste and Commerce won medals at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state meet this weekend.
Tanner Meeks of Celeste was second in the Division IV 165-pound class. Meeks squatted 515 pounds, benched 320 and deadlifted 495 for a total of 1,330. Valentin Garza of LaPyor won with his total of 1,445.
Noah Howell of Commerce placed fourth in the superheavyweight class in Division III with his total of 1,640. He squatted 635, benched 355 and deadlifted 650.
Treyden Johnson of Fairfield won with a total of 1,700.
Lifters from Greenville, Royse City, Quinlan Ford, Lone Oak and Wolfe City also competed in the various divisions.
Texas High School Powerlifting Association
Boys State Powerlifting Meet
Abilene
Division I
Team standings — 1. Abilene Wylie 21, 2. Kyle Lehman 14, 3. Everman 10, 4. Donna North 9, 5. Weslaco 9, 6. Copperas Cove 8, 7. Los Fresnos 8, 8. The Woodlands 8, 9. Merces 8, 10. Edcouch-Elsa 7,
Squat bench deadlift total
114-pound class
23. Kevin Chavez, Royse City 290-170-340-800
123-pound class
10. Austin Reynolds, Royse City 385-224-425-1035
181-pound class
8. Isaiah Lowe, Greenville 515-330-575-1420
198-pound class
17. Caleb Robb, Royse City 610-350-415-1475
242-pound class
23. Emiliano Portillo, Greenville 620-380-485-1485
Division II
Team standings — 1. Perryton 17, 2. Shepherd 14, 3. Somerset 13, 4. Celina 12, 6. Ingleside 10, 7. Corpus Christi West Oso 10, 8. Hildalgo Early College 8, 9. Andrew 8, 10. Sinton 7.
148-pound class
11. Leonel Padron, Quinlan Ford 460-265-385-1110
198-pound class
8. Ja’Donavan Williams, Quinlan Ford 600-375-530-1505
Division III
Team standings — 1. San Diego 22, 2. Mathis 19, 3. Hebbronville 13, 4. Jourdanton 11, 5. Bowie 10, 6. Edinburg Idea College Prep 8, 7. Corpus Christi London 8, 8. Wichita Falls City View 8, 9. Tulia 8, 10. Stanton 10.
165-pound class
6. Ethan Fort, Lone Oak 585-285-505-1375
181-pound class
7. Gage Mauch, Lone Oak 605-350-545-1500
Superheavyweight
4. Noah Howell, Commerce 635-355-650-1640
Division IV
Team standings — 1. Sundown 27, 2. Alvord 14, 3. LaVilla 11, 4. Garrison 11, 5. Ben Bolt Palito Blanco 10, 6. Louise 10, 7. Ozona 8, 8. Normangee 8, 9. LaPryor 7. 10 Agua Dulce 7, 20. Celeste 5.
148-pound class
7. Erick Orduna, Celeste 435-270-0435-1140
165-pound class
2. Tanner Meeks, Celeste 515-320-495-1330
242-pound class
13. Max Figueroa, Wolfe City 500-320-525-1345
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.