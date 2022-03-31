  ABILENE — Lifers from Celeste and Commerce won medals at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state meet this weekend.

  Tanner Meeks of Celeste was second in the Division IV 165-pound class. Meeks squatted 515 pounds, benched 320 and deadlifted 495 for a total of 1,330. Valentin Garza of LaPyor won with his total of 1,445.

  Noah Howell of Commerce placed fourth in the superheavyweight class in Division III with his total of 1,640. He squatted 635, benched 355 and deadlifted 650.

  Treyden Johnson of Fairfield won with a total of 1,700.

  Lifters from Greenville, Royse City, Quinlan Ford, Lone Oak and Wolfe City also competed in the various divisions.

         Texas High School Powerlifting Association

           Boys State Powerlifting Meet

                     Abilene

      Division I

  Team standings — 1. Abilene Wylie 21, 2. Kyle Lehman 14, 3. Everman 10, 4. Donna North 9, 5. Weslaco 9, 6. Copperas Cove 8, 7. Los Fresnos 8, 8. The Woodlands 8, 9. Merces 8, 10. Edcouch-Elsa 7,

                                              Squat bench deadlift total

    114-pound class

23. Kevin Chavez, Royse City               290-170-340-800

   123-pound class

10. Austin Reynolds, Royse City          385-224-425-1035

   181-pound class

8. Isaiah Lowe, Greenville                   515-330-575-1420

   198-pound class

17. Caleb Robb, Royse City                  610-350-415-1475

   242-pound class

23. Emiliano Portillo, Greenville            620-380-485-1485

     Division II

  Team standings — 1. Perryton 17, 2. Shepherd 14, 3. Somerset 13, 4. Celina 12, 6. Ingleside 10, 7. Corpus Christi West Oso 10, 8. Hildalgo Early College 8, 9. Andrew 8, 10. Sinton 7.

   148-pound class

11. Leonel Padron, Quinlan Ford               460-265-385-1110

  198-pound class

8. Ja’Donavan Williams, Quinlan Ford        600-375-530-1505

      Division III

  Team standings — 1. San Diego 22, 2. Mathis 19, 3. Hebbronville 13, 4. Jourdanton 11, 5. Bowie 10, 6. Edinburg Idea College Prep 8, 7. Corpus Christi London 8, 8. Wichita Falls City View 8, 9. Tulia 8, 10. Stanton 10.

  165-pound class

6. Ethan Fort, Lone Oak                585-285-505-1375

  181-pound class

7. Gage Mauch, Lone Oak              605-350-545-1500

  Superheavyweight

4. Noah Howell, Commerce            635-355-650-1640

      Division IV

  Team standings — 1. Sundown 27, 2. Alvord 14, 3. LaVilla 11, 4. Garrison 11, 5. Ben Bolt Palito Blanco 10, 6. Louise 10, 7. Ozona 8, 8. Normangee 8, 9. LaPryor 7. 10 Agua Dulce 7, 20. Celeste 5.

    148-pound class

7. Erick Orduna, Celeste                   435-270-0435-1140

    165-pound class

2. Tanner Meeks, Celeste                  515-320-495-1330

     242-pound class

13. Max Figueroa, Wolfe City             500-320-525-1345

