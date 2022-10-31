POTTSBORO — A classic “Tale of Two Halves” saw the Commerce Tigers’ 14-0 halftime lead evaporate into a 31-14 football loss to the Pottsboro Cardinal on a rainy Halloween weekend.
Pottsboro is undefeated in District 5-3A-I play and entered the game heavy favorites over Commerce, but the wet and rainy weather helped even the field. Commerce overcame the elements early to dominate the first half of play. Commerce received the ball first but punted and Pottsboro mounted a 15-play, 83-yard drive that ate most of the first quarter clock but the Cardinals lost a fumble on Commerce’s 1-yard line.
The Tigers took over and Commerce’s electrifying Da'Shawn Jackson posted runs of 32 and 24 yards to engineer a 99-yard scoring drive capped with a Kendrick Greer 2-yard plunge in the second quarter.
The Commerce defense forced a Cardinal punt and the Tigers answered with a nine-play, 61-yard drive to take a 14-0 lead on a 5-yard Jackson scamper with just 20 seconds left on the clock. Pottsboro ran one play, then the team headed to the locker room.
Halftime was lightning-delayed but when play resumed, Pottsboro changed the tone of the game.
Halen Flanagan topped an eight-play drive with a 12-yard scoring run. Pottsboro forced a punt and Flanagan notched a 51-yard run and then a 1-yard yard scoring plunge as Pottsboro tied the game.
Pottsboro recovered an onside kick and took a 21-14 lead on a 3-yard Major McBride run.
Commerce went three-and-out and a bad snap saw Pottsboro with the ball at Commerce’s 11-yard line, but the Tiger defense pushed the Cardinals back as they settled for a 28-yard field goal to make it 24-14.
A bad punt gave Pottsboro the ball at Commerce’s 27 and Flanagan needed just one play to trot into the end zone for the final score of the game and a 31-14 Pottsboro victory.
Pottsboro failed to score on all three of the first half possession, but scored on five of six possessions while shutting Commerce out in the second half.
Unofficial stats had Jackson with 32 carries for 182 yards and a score. Pottsboro’s Flanagan had 21 carries for 198 yards and three touchdowns. McBride had 24 carries for 95 yards, a touchdown, and a fumble. Only four passes were attempted all evening in the pouring rain, none of which were completed.
Commerce faces Mineola on Friday at home to decide the fourth playoff spot for District 5-3A-I. Pottsboro is at Mount Vernon to decide the district championship.
