COMMERCE — The Commerce Tigers gave up more than 60 points for the third consecutive football game, as the Pottsboro Cardinals ran for more than 500 yards and a 65-28 victory on Friday night.
While the Cardinals had three players ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct, it didn’t slow them down much, as they put up 31 points in the first half and 34 in the second, with running back Major McBride rushing for 283 rushing yards and three scores and quarterback Jett Carroll adding 160 yards and three touchdowns.
Commerce’s Darren Beal was 14-of-30 passing for 272 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
DaShawn Jackson had rushing and receiving touchdowns and 99 total yards for the Tigers. Ashton Seale also had a 73-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.
Commerce, now 1-5 for the season and 0-3 in District 5-3A-I, travels to Howe next week looking for the second win of the season and first district win. Pottsboro, 3-2 and 3-0, will host Mineola.
