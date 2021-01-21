COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced that the women’s basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday vs. UT Tyler have been postponed due to concerns related to COVID-19.
The Lions and Patriots will look to re-schedule the games at a later date. A&M-Commerce’s next women’s basketball games are scheduled for Jan. 30 and 31 at Angelo State.
The A&M-Commerce/UT Tyler men’s basketball games are still on as scheduled with their original tip-off times of 7:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Commerce.
The Lion women, who are ranked No. 19 in NCAA Division II, are 6-1 for the season and 6-0 in the Lone Star Conference following a 76-70 home win over Arkansas-Fort Smith on Tuesday night. Chania Wright led the Lions with 18 points. Dyani Robinson tossed in 13 points and Juliana Louis doubled up with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lion men are 3-3 for the season and 2-2 in the Lone Star Conference following a 77-61 home win over Arkansas-Fort Smith on Sunday. Demarcus Demonia led Commerce with 21 points, while Augustine Ene tossed in 16 and Alex Peavy added 10 points and six rebounds.
UT Tyler is 2-7 for the season and 1-7 in LSC play after splitting in two games against Midwestern State in Wichita Falls. Midwestern State won on Jan. 15, 76-59. The Patriots rebounded with a 92-66 victory on Jan. 16. Da’Zhon Wyche and Darius Alford both fired in 23 points to lead UT-Tyler to the win on Saturday.
Stay tuned to LionAthletics.com and our social media channels for updates on schedules throughout the season.
