FRISCO — Former state champion Pleasant Grove turned back the previously undefeated Caddo Mills Foxes 55-21 in a Class 4A, Division II area football playoff game at the Ford Center at the Star.
Pleasant Grove, now 10-2 for the season, advances to the regional round to play Aubrey, which won its playoff game 43-41 over Center.
Caddo Mills finishes the season at 11-1 after winning the District 6-4A-II and bi-district titles.
"We got off to a horrible start," said Caddo Mills coach Kodi Crane.
Pleasant Grove scored on its first play from scrimmage, forced a punt in three plays and then drove in to score again and go up 14-0.
"We cut this to 21-14 and we had all the momentum and then they returned the kickoff for a touchdown," said Crane.
Quarterback Alfonso Gonzales, who was the Herald-Banner's athlete of the week last week and a player of the week for Dave Campbell's Texas Football, rushed for one touchdown and threw for touchdowns to Bentley McDaniel and Colby Porter.
Crane said Gonzales played well. He also praised the play of running back Adrian Baxter and said wide receiver Brady Wasurick made some big plays.
Crane said the Foxes missed the playmaking skills of Caden Lemmon, who's been out with an injury.
"It really hurt us, the electricity that Caden brings," said Crane.
Crane said the Foxes enjoyed The Star, which is the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.
"They really did," he said. "It's great facility and a great atmosphere. It was awesome."
Pleasant Grove won a state title in 2019 and knocked the Quinlan Ford Panthers out of the playoffs last year. Caddo Mills beat Pleasant Grove in the third round of the playoffs in 2020.
Pleasant Grove's only two losses have been to No. 2 Gilmer and to Byrd of Shreveport, Louisiana.
