I’ve got a lot to share with you this week.
I’m looking forward to our fourth annual Outdoor Ron de Voux in Greenville that starts at 9 a.m. this Saturday and we will discuss that in a bit but first, I just have to tell you about possibly the most exciting wild hog hunt of my life and, I’ve been on lots of hunts!
I’m not a trophy boar hunter. I usually pass up bigger boars for smaller eater hogs. I know the plan is to remove hogs from the landscape but to my way of thinking, every hog removed is a good thing, regardless the size. I love cooking and eating wild pork and it’s those 75- to 125-pound hogs that I settle my crosshairs on.
I have lots of hunting opportunities including some very good land within a half mile of my house. My farmer/rancher buddy allows me to set up a couple of feeders and hunt when I wish. I spend a good bit of time in the woods around here and have a good handle on the best spots to set up to hunt. In the course of the past couple years I have seen a really big boar, twice. My neighbor also spotted him once and also described him as the biggest boar he’s ever seen as well.
How big? Guessing the weight of a wild hog is iffy at best. I will bet my best hunting rifle the hog weighs 250 pounds, possibly 75 pounds more! He is BIG. The overgrown porker has been hitting my friend’s plowed field the past couple weeks, probably in the middle of the night and with no real pattern. He has rooted craters three feet deep in the soft earth.
A couple days ago, I decided I needed some fresh pork for breakfast sausage and settled into my spot under an old bois d’ arc tree about 50 yards from a corn feeder. A shift in the wind just after dark carried my scent directly to where I expected the hogs to be. I decided a warm bed might be better than fruitlessly watching skunks, kangaroo rats and raccoons munch corn.
On the way out, I used my AMG Global Vision Rattler scope to scan the big field the big boar had been ripping apart. I spotted what I thought was two hogs near the middle of the field. On closer inspection I learned it was one hog, a very big one! With a stiff wind blowing from the boar to me and a black night with only a hint of moon, I stalked within 45 yards. I was shooting a .50-caliber Umarex Hammer big boar air rifle pressured to 4,500 psi.
Long story short, I hit the boar behind the sheath that covers his shoulder and the big bullet kicked up mud on the far side of the hog, a lethal pass-through shot. The boar made a dash to the south and ran across a property line into land I didn’t have permission to enter. The entire event was filmed through the scope’s onboard camera. It’s now on our TV show A Sportsmans Life available many places but easy to find on YouTube. My farmer buddy is happy the destructive boar is gone but how I did want to photograph that big hog up close!
This Saturday the stage is set in Greenville for The Luke Clayton Outdoor Revendzous. Those of us that organized the event call it our Ron De Voux. Granted, the event bears my name but don’t think for a minute this is all about Luke Clayton. You’ll find me in the background around a campfire talking hunting and fishing with old and new friends.
Four years ago, I and several others decided it would be much fun to have an annual event where we paid homage to our love of the great outdoors. The first events were hosted just north of downtown Greenville on four acres owned by local businessman Randy Koon.
When the land was sold, Pastor Charlie Nassar and team at the Top Rail Cowboy Church offered to host the event outdoors on the beautiful 12 acres adjacent the church. This proved the perfect setting for our annual get-together. So far we’ve had beautiful weather for each event and the weather forecast is for near perfect weather this weekend. In case of inclement weather, we simply set up inside the big covered arena but we’re looking for sunny skies and temperature just cool enough to make setting around a campfire comfortable.
This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever with something for everyone. Vendors will be on hand selling everything from fishing lures to candles. Conner Crockett (Boone and Crockett Deer Recovery) and his deer trailing dog Boone will have their camp set up. Crockett is very knowledgeable about trailing dogs and more than willing to share his years of experience.
My campfire is a great spot to come and meet my friend Larry Weishuhn aka Mr. Whitetail. In past years, lots of hunting and fishing tales have been swapped around our campfire.
Jeff Rice, my great friend and videographer for our TV show, A Sportsman’s Life will also be around the campfire. Jeff is always happy to share tips on filming in the outdoors. He will also be filming clips from the event for our next show which now airs soon on Carbon TV, Gen7 Outdoors and YouTube.
Eric Henderson will be on hand promoting airgun shooting and hunting and also filming for his TV show Adventures Afield.
Mr. Lee Buffington aka “Friendlee” is well known and is a major sponsor of the event. He’s always on hand to visit and film for his local TV show. He’s a very interesting fellow to visit with that has deep roots in the Texas music scene.
Hunting and fishing guides are there ready to visit with you and discuss the opportunities they provide. Bill Carey with Striper Express on Lake Texoma has attended every event and always draws a crowd.
My good friend Chaplain Joe Dunn who has a barbecue ministry and helps feed the homeless will offer reasonably priced barbecue plates of slow smoked pork and sausage.
Vendor spaces will be available right up to the morning of the event with only a donation to the church. Just let Luke at 214-435-1816 or Pastor Nassar 903-217-3778 know you’re coming. The address of Top Rail Cowboy Church is 262 Horsemans Road, Greenville, Tx 75401.
