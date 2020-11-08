FORNEY — North Forney showed why it is a state-ranked football team during a 57-25 victory over the Greenville Lions on Friday night.
The Falcons used a definite size advantage to dominate in the trenches as they piled up 529 total yards, including 280 rushing and 249 passing. The Falcons rolled up a 44-6 lead before the Lions dented the final margin.
The victory kept the Falcons undefeated for the season at 6-0 and 2-0 in District 8-5A-II zone play.
Greenville dropped to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in zone play. The district went to zone play to determine the four playoff representatives after three teams, including the Lions were sidelined because of COVID-19. The Lions can still qualify for a playoff spot with a zone win at home on Friday against Sulphur Springs. The Lions will be celebrating homecoming.
North Forney’s offensive line averaged more than 300 pounds per starter as the Falcons’ roster features six 300-plus pounders. North Forney’s blocking paved the way for the Falons to rush for five touchdowns. Ty Collins, a 5-11, 205-pound senior, led with 149 yards and four TDs on 22 carries.
The Falcons’ defensive line averaged 256 pounds per starter and caused the Lions’ offensive line some problems as Greenville was limited to only 130 yards rushing. Miles Denson led the Lions with 44 yards on five carries and also caught two passes for 20 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown pass thrown by Brandon Stephens. Stephens was 11-of-25 passing for 187 yards, also including a 32-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Brown. Stephens finished with 31 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Brown caught three passes for 75 yards and Caleb Johnson turned in his most productive game on offense this season with six catches for 92 yards.
North Forney capitalized on three lost fumbles by the Lions. Antorius Hambric returned a missed lateral 35 yards for one Falcon touchdown.
Collyn Shipley set up another Falcon touchdown with a kickoff return to the Lion 1-yard line following a reverse handoff.
The Falcon defense made the Lions’ offense punt six times as the Lions finished with 317 yards of total offense.
Falcon quarterback Jacob Acuna ran for 46 yards and was 10-of-16 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns, both of them to 6-4, 222-pound wide receiver Kam Allen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.