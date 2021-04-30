North Forney pulled away from the Greenville Lady Lions for a 14-3 District 13-5A softball victory on Tuesday at Monty Stratton Field.
The Lady Falcons, who are headed to the playoffs, improved to 15-11 for the season and finished district play at 8-6.
The Lady Lions wrapped up their season at 4-18 and 1-13.
Greenville coach Caitlyn Fowler said the Lady Lions played well in defeat.
“I’d probably take this game over any game we’ve played this season,” she said.
The Lady Lions’ defense played error-free up until the final inning. Third baseman Brooke Hutchings made a tough catch on a lined shot. Right fielder Allie Johnson also made a tough catch on a fly ball.
Greenville pitcher Christa Carroll struck out six and went 3-for-3 at the plate with three singles, driving in two runs.
Catcher Madelein Lucas went 2-for-3 and drove in a run.
Avery Wilkinson scored two runs and Maci Williams scored the other run.
Centerfielder Olivia Joyce also tripled as the Lady Lions finished with six hits.
Leadoff hitter Bailey Willoughby led North Forney at the plate with a two-run homer, a two-run double and a sacrifice fly to bring in another run.
Pitcher Mirella Manzo also went 3-for-4 and drove in a run.
Emmy Apodaca, Alexis Boswell and Bri Acosta also pounded two hits apiece for the Lady Falcons, who finished with 14 hits.
North Forney, which finished fourth in 13-5A, is to face District 14-5A champion Red Oak in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The Lady Lions will say goodbye to three seniors: Maci Williams, Jordan Hunnicutt and Olivia Joyce.
District 13-5A softball
North Forney 223 115 —14 14 0
Greenville 101 010 —3 6 2
WP: Mirella Manzo, 6 hits, 3 runs, 3 ERs, 5 BBs, 5 Ks in 5 IP; relieved by Emma Apodaca, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 BB, 1 K in 1 IP.
LP: Christa Carroll, 14 hits, 14 runs, 12 ERs, 8 BBs, 6 Ks.
Leading hitters
NF: Bailey Willoughby 2-4, 2B, HR, 5 RBIs; Emmy Apodaca 2-3, 2B, 4 runs; Alexis Boswell 2-3, 2 RBIs; Bri Acosta 2-4, 1 RBI; Haydi Acosta 1-3, 1 RBI; Mirella Manzo 3-4, 1 RBI; Hannah Reyes 1-3 2 runs; Sarah Ybarra 1-2, 2 runs.
G: Madelein Lucas 2-3, 1 RBI; Christa Carroll 3-3, 2 RBIs; Olivia Joyce 1-2, 3B.
Records: NF 15-11, 8-6; G 4-18, 1-13.
Next game: North Forney vs. Red Oak, bi-district playoffs.
