The Greenville Lady Lions’ inexperience showed in some key spots during their District 13-5A softball loss to North Forney on Tuesday at Monty Stratton Field.
“We were missing some players so we had some players in different spots,” said Lady Lions coach Caitlyn Fowler.
North Forney scored three runs in the first inning, one in the second, seven in the third and six in the fourth to claim a 16-0 victory. The game ended early via the 15-run mercy rule.
North Forney improved to 3-3 in district play while the Greenville Lady Lions fell to 1-5. Greenville beat West Mesquite 18-16 for its only district win.
North Forney pitcher Addison Doyal limited the Lady Lions to only a few hits. Avery Wilkinson led off the bottom of the first with an infield hit for the Lady Lions.
Halli Mason loaded up the bases for the Lady Lions with a single but Doyal worked out of the jam with a strikeout.
Greenville pitcher Christa Carroll also singled.
“When you don’t hit the ball you don’t win,” said Fowler, who also noted the Lady Lions made some base running mistakes and some other mental errors.
Hailey Acosta drove in three runs for North Forney with a bases-loaded triple.
Alexis Boswell also drove in two runs for North Forney with a triple.
A wind gusting at times more than 20 mph was a factor. An incoming thunderstorm did not arrive until after the game was over.
The two teams are scheduled to play again on April 22 and then will not likely meet each other again for a while. North Forney is moving up next season to Class 6A.
The Lady Lions will remain in District 13-5A next season but will face a new lineup of district teams that will include Denison, Lucas Lovejoy, McKinney North, Melissa, Princeton and Sherman.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play again on Friday at Crandall.
