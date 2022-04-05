COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce’s league-leading Lions went 2-2 in two softball doubleheaders at home this weekend.
The No. 9 nationally-ranked Lions swept Texas A&M International of Laredo 5-0 and 4-1 on Friday in Lone Star Conference play and then lost 6-4 and 7-1 to No. 12 ranked Texas A&M-Kingsville in another LSC doubleheader.
The Lions, who owned a two-game lead in the LSC standings after the wins over A&M International, dropped into a four-way tie for first place with UT Tyler, Lubbock Christian and Oklahoma Christian at 16-4. The Lions fell to 31-9 for the season after reaching the 30-win mark for the seventh time in eight seasons
Texas A&M-Kingsville is a game back at 15-5 and is now 33-6 overall.
“We had one bad weekend and we’re going to chunk in the towel,” said Lions coach Gay McNutt. “That’s not what this team does. We’ll figure it out. Sometimes it’s the best thing that can happen to you. To take a couple of losses and get it handed to you and then you bounce back. And that’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to bounce back.”
Lion pitchers Alyssa LeBlanc and Emily Otto, who kept Texas A&M International in check, weren’t as successful against A&M-Kingsville.
LeBlanc, recently named the NCAA Division II national pitcher of the week following a perfect game, allowed only five hits and one earned run in five innings against A&M International while striking out six. Destiny Vasquez pitched two innings of scoreless relief while fanning three.
Otto allowed only three hits in the 5-0 shutout with seven strikeouts.
But A&M-Kingsville got to LeBlanc for five hits and five earned runs in the 6-4 win. LeBlanc struck out five in 4 1/3 innings. Vasquez allowed four hits and a run in 2 2/3 innings in relief.
Otto gave up six hits and five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings in the 7-1 loss to the Javelinas with two strikeouts. Chanlee Oakes allowed four hits and two earned runs in 1 1/3 innings in relief and Vasquez allowed one hit and no earned runs in an inning.
Mackenzie Dugi scored the Lions’ only run in the 7-1 loss on a sacrifice fly by Ayanna Williams.
A&M-Commerce scored all four of its runs in the 6-4 loss on solo home runs by Madison Schaefer, LeBlanc, Williams and Uxua Modreno.
Kaylee Dietrich homered for A&M-Kingsville in that game and Kayla Gonzales homered twice for the Javelinas in the 7-1 victory.
Avery Ziegler slugged a massive two-run homer for A&M-Commerce in the 5-0 win over A&M International.Sabrina Anguiano ripped a two-run homer in the 4-1 win over A&M International.
A&M-Commerce will head south for its next two LSC softball doubleheaders with two games at St. Edward’s in Austin on Friday and two on Saturday at St. Mary’s in San Antonio.
