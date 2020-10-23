NEVADA — The No. 9 state-ranked Caddo Mills Foxes stayed undefeated for the football season with a 29-11 win over Highway 6 rival Community on Thursday night.
Caddo Mills is now 7-0 for the season and 3-0 in District 6-4A-II play as Community was playing its first district game.
Caddo Mills quarterback Tyler Townley, recently named the Built Ford Tough 4A Player of the Week, rushed for 111 yards and was 12-of-22 passing for 275 yards and four touchdown passes, one each to receivers Cayden Davis, Jake Tumey, Gavyn Beane and Jaden Lenamond. Davis led the Fox receivers with four catches for 115 yards and Tumey caught three for 82 yards.
Konner Pounds ran for 92 yards on nine carries for the Foxes, who finished with 510 total yards.
Paul Testa threw for 106 yards and a touchdown for the Braves, who dropped to 2-4 for the season.
Caddo Mills will stay at home for its next game on Wednesday against 5-1 Quinlan Ford, which suffered its first loss by a 28-14 count to Sunnyvale on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.