Texas A&M University-Commerce, which went 16-7 last season in softball, was ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division II in one poll and was picked to finish third in the Lone Star Conference in another.
The Lions, who’ve topped the 30-win mark in four of the last five seasons, scored 260 points in the AFCA Division II coaches’ preseason poll to rank behind Southern Arkansas, North Georgia, Augustana, UT Tyler, Angelo State, Young Harris, Saint Leo and Rollins.
The Lions placed third in the LSC preseason poll behind Oklahoma Christian and UT Tyler. Oklahoma Christian went 21-5 last season and 6-2 in LSC play before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UT Tyler went 17-3 for the season in 2020 and 5-3 in LSC play, the same conference record for the Lions.
A&M-Commerce beat four nationally-ranked teams last season including No. 7 Central Oklahoma, No. 23 Arkansas Tech, a doubleheader sweep of No. 15 Rogers State and No. 18 Oklahoma Christian.
Through 23 games the Lions ranked atop the conference standings with a team earned run average of 1.90, an LSC-leading 171 strikeouts and a low .182 opponent batting average against the Lions’ pitching staff.
“We were disappointed with the end of the season, because we had just started playing our style of softball,” said Lions head coach Richie Bruister. “We had some really good games early and lost some close games but the offense really picked us up that last week.
“We were clicking on all cylinders and were headed down to St. Edward’s and we got the call and had to turn around and come back home. So it left an empty feeling for those players. It was a tough time for them. Five of the seven seniors came back. I am very excited for them and they are very excited as well to have the opportunity to get back on the field and finish right where we left off.”
A&M-Commerce plays host to the 2021 Lion Invitational to start the season, with Arkansas Tech and Texas A&M International visiting the John Cain Family Softball Complex. First pitch for the Lions will be Feb. 5, at 12:30 p.m. against Arkansas Tech.
Angelo State’s Courtney Barnhill and Texas A&M International’s Briana Arredondo shared LSC Preseason Player of the Year honors, while OC’s Kali Crandall captured LSC Preseason Pitcher of the Year acclaim.
The 2021 LSC season features 16 teams playing a single round-robin schedule with two games against each league opponent. The LSC champion will be the team(s) with the best winning percentage in regular-season conference games.
The single-elimination LSC tournament featuring the top 10 teams is scheduled for May 6-8, at the No. 1 seed. The winner will be recognized as LSC tournament champion and receive the league’s automatic qualification into the NCAA postseason.
2021 Lone Star Conference
Softball Preseason Poll
First-place votes total points
1. Oklahoma Christian (22) 619
2. UT Tyler (4) 548
3. A&M-COMMERCE (5) 538
4. Angelo State (3) 535
5. Texas A&M-Kingsville (6) 533
6. Lubbock Christian (1) 501
7. West Texas A&M 444
8. Cameron 375
9. St. Mary’s 311
10. Eastern New Mexico (1) 276
11. St. Edward’s 265
12. UT Permian Basin 213
13. Texas Woman’s 161
14. Midwestern State 143
14. Texas A&M International 143
16. Western New Mexico 107
