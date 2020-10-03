COMMERCE — While Commerce kept it close for much of the game, eighth-ranked Mount Vernon eventually poured on the points, taking a 45-20 non-district football victory on Friday night.
Commerce suffered its first loss of the season to fall to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in District 5-3A-I.
Mount Vernon, coached by former Baylor head coach Art Briles, remained unbeaten at 5-0 and 2-0.
Commerce scored first on a six-play, 65-yard drive highlighted by a 42-yard Ashton Seale reception and capped with a 7-yard scoring run by Zay Basham. The point-after missed to give Commerce a 6-0 lead with 9:48 left in the first quarter.
Commerce and Mount Vernon then traded punts, and Mount Vernon scored with a 40-yard option pass from receiver Raif Ramsey to Nicolas Lacy and took a 7-6 lead after the extra point. Mount Vernon stayed ahead for the rest of the game.
Mount Vernon quarterback Brock Nellor, who rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, extended the visiting Tigers’ lead early in the second quarter with a 75-yard touchdown run.
After trading punts, Commerce answered with a 67-yard strike from J’Den Wilson to Ja’Vion Cornelius to close the gap to 14-13 with the extra point.
A six-play, 80-yard drive finished off by a 5-yard run by Nellor stretched Mount Vernon’s lead with 5:32 left in the half.
Commerce punted, and then was unable to capitalize on an interception by Gauge Elliot, throwing an interception at the Mount Vernon 1-yard line and Mount Vernon returned it to the 11. Two plays later, Caydon Coffman caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Nellor and after a short field on a bad Commerce punt, Mount Vernon added a field goal with one second left to make the score 31-13 at the half.
While Commerce dominated the third quarter and closed the gap to 31-20, a 35-yard run that would have put Commerce in scoring position was called back due to holding and then a bad snap on the punt gave Mount Vernon a short field and a 13-yard touchdown catch by Coffman to extend Mount Vernon’s lead in the fourth quarter
The Mount Vernon defense held Commerce in check for the rest of the game and Nellor added another touchdown pass to Lacy to make the final 45-20.
Nellor wound up 16-of-30 passing for 283 yards.
Commerce is on the road next week to face the No. 3 state-ranked Pottsboro Cardinals. Mount Vernon hosts the Mineola Yellow Jackets.
