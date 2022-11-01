COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Southland Conference football title hopes took a jolt with a 35-7 home loss on Saturday to nationally-ranked Incarnate Word.
The 5-3 Lions dropped from a tie for first place with Northwestern State of Louisiana into a tie for second with 8-1 Incarnate Word, which is eighth and ninth in two FCS rankings. The Lions and Cardinals are both 3-1 in the conference. Northwestern State, which visits Commerce on Saturday for a game against the Lions, is 3-0.
Heading into Saturday’s game, Incarnate Word was the conference’s top-rated offense and the Lions were the conference’s top-rated defense.
Both teams were held scoreless in the first quarter, but the Lions did have a pass intercepted in the red zone.
The Cardinals opened the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown run from Lindsey Scott, Jr. in the second quarter.
The Lions answered with a 4-yard touchdown run by Cameron Nellor (Mount Vernon) to tie the game with 4:09 left in the second quarter.
Marcus Cooper rushed for three Cardinal touchdowns and his first run was from five yards with 1:10 left in the second quarter. His other two touchdown runs were for four and three yards in the fourth quarter.
Scott Jr., who had 37 passing touchdowns on the season, added one more, a 34-yard pass to Brandon Porter, who had 127 receiving yards, in the third quarter.
This was only the second game that the Lions were held without a passing touchdown all season.
D’Ante Smith (Richardson Berkner) had two interceptions for the Lions, one in the end zone, and he totaled 26 yards in the two returns.
Michael Noble (Orange, California) had 15 tackles for the Lions, while Kelechi Anyalebechi had 15 for the Cardinals as well as an interception.
Dee Walker (Moultrie, Georgia) added nine tackles for A&M-Commerce and both Smith and Max Epps (Spring Dekaney) had seven tackles each.
The seven points for the Lions are the fewest in a game this season. Incarnate outgained the Lions, 582-272 overall and 308 to 139 on the ground.
Lion quarterback Eric Rodriguez (Fort Bend Travis) went 16-of-27 passing for 162 yards, but did throw two interceptions.
Scott, Jr., also threw two interceptions, going 19-for-29 passing with 282 yards. Cooper rushed for 183 yards to go along with his three touchdowns.
Incarnate Word, which was once in the Lone Star Conference with the Lions, leads the series 4-0. This is the Lions’ first season in the Southland after moving up from the LSC.
