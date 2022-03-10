The 26-4 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions will bring two national rankings with them when they open the women’s NCAA Division II national basketball tournament on Friday.
The Lions, who are to play 25-4 Colorado School of Mines at 2:30 p.m. at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, wound up No. 7 in the Division II Sports Information Directors Association rankings and No. 13 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll.
The Lions are the No. 2 seed for the South Central Regionals after falling 67-66 to West Texas A&M in the finals of the Lone Star Conference tournament on Sunday in Frisco. The Lions missed a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. The game featured 12 ties and 11 lead changes. West Texas A&M earned the right to be host site for the regional tournament due to that victory.
“I’m proud of my girls,” said Lions coach Jason Burton after the game.
He said the loss was a tough one “to swallow.”
“We competed. We played well enough to win the game. And it falls on me. A game that close there’s a lot of things that I could have done better.
“But I know this, I know our girls played hard enough, played well enough to win the game...They competed all year at a high level and put themselves in a great position to make a run for a national championship. This is a national championship caliber team,” he said.
Dyani Robinson led the Lions against West Texas A&M with 19 points to go with five rebounds. Robinson’s averaging a team-high 16.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
DesiRay Kernal also scored 15 points and Juliana Louis doubled with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Kernal averages 11.7 points and 7.5 rebounds. Louis averages 5.3 points and 7.4 rebounds.
Other leaders for the Lions include Chania Wright (10.9 ppg), Laila Lawrence (9.6 ppg) and Asiyha Smith (7.4 ppg).
Colorado Schools of Mines is ranked No. 22 in the WBCA poll and is the seventh seed in the region.
The Orediggers lost 61-54 to Colorado State Pueblo in the semifinals of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament last week in Golden, Colorado. Mines shot only 28.3% from the field and lost 18 turnovers as Denali Pinto led the team with 13 points and six rebounds and Courtney Stanton pitched in 10 points. Pinto, a 6-0 senior from Boulder, leads the team at 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds and Stanton, a 6-2 graduate student, averages 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds.
The winner between A&M-Commerce and Mines advances to the South Central semifinals to play either 26-6 Lubbock Christian or 23-8 Colorado State Pueblo. The semifinal final game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, also in Canyon.
