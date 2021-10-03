MOUNT VERNON — The Commerce Tigers took an early lead after Mount Vernon began the game with three straight fumbles, but could not hold back the sixth-ranked Class 3A football team in the state, falling 63-22 on Friday night.
Commerce received the opening kickoff and scored on the first play from scrimmage with a 50-yard pass from Darren Beal to Ashton Seale, going up 8-0 after the conversion.
Mount Vernon then ended its ensuing drive with one of the Tigers’ four first-half fumbles on the wet and humid evening, and one of two at Commerce’s 3-yard line.
Commerce’s drive also ended in a fumble, but Mount Vernon gave it back as Commerce’s Henry Serrano recovered. A short Commerce punt saw Mount Vernon drive to the 3 once again, but put the ball on the ground a third time which Carlos Serrano recovered.
Commerce punted and Mount Vernon got on the board with a 27-yard pass from Braden Bennett to Jaden Horton to make it 8-7 Commerce with 2:30 left in the first.
Tyshon Harris caught a beautiful fade pass from Beal to cap a 70-yard drive and take a 15-7 Commerce lead at the end of the first quarter.
Mount Vernon then began to roll with a 60-yard pass to Horton, 3-yard plunge by Makenzie McGill and a 30-yard catch by Caydon Coffman to take a 28-15 lead to halftime.
The Mount Vernon Tigers continued to dominate in the second half, scoring 28 unanswered points before Seale returned an interception 25 yards for a score.
Mount Vernon scored last with a pick-six of its own for 65 yards.
Mount Vernon remains undefeated while Commerce falls to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in district play. Commerce hosts Pottsboro next week and Mount Vernon travels to Mineola.
