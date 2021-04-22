COMMERCE — No. 6 Texas A&M University-Commerce avenged a pair of losses earlier this season to sweep St. Mary’s 8-0 and 5-3 in a softball doubleheader at the John A. Cain Family Complex on Sunday.
The Lions improved to 25-10 overall and 18-4 in the Lone Star Conference, while St. Mary’s dropped to 16-16 and 11-9. St. Mary’s beat the Lions 6-1 and 10-4 in two games in February.
A&M-Commerce has four LSC doubleheaders remaining in the regular season, with the next two in Oklahoma. The Lions are to play at Cameron in Lawton on Friday and Oklahoma Christian in Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Alyssa LeBlanc (Katy) produced a dominant performance both in the circle and at the plate to push the Lions to the 8-0 win. She moved her pitching record to 14-6 on the season with the complete game shutout, striking out 10 and walking one, while allowing only two singles. Only one Rattler made it to scoring position.
LeBlanc went 2-for-4 at the plate, driving in two runs with a single in the third and two runs with a double in the sixth.
The Lion offense took advantage of opportunities they were given after leaving runners on the corners in the first inning. Six straight Lions reached base in the third to score the opening runs of the day. LeBlanc plated the first two runs with a bases-loaded single, Avery Boley (Fort Worth Nolan Catholic) scored a run with a single, pinch runner Da’Jia Davis (Waco Midway) scored on a wild pitch and Chealsea Slider (Texarkana Texas High) brought home a run with a ground-out to put the Lions ahead 5-0.
Madison Schaefer (Frisco Indepedence) drew a one-out walk in the fifth, moved to second on a ground-out, then scored on Boley’s second RBI single of the day to make it 6-0.
The game ended early in the sixth, as Ta’Lyn Moody (Mansfield Legacy) singled to start the inning, followed by Samantha Dutton (Tulsa, Okla.) and Mackenzie Dugi (St. Hedwig -East Central) walks. With two outs, LeBlanc closed out the game with a two-run double.
The Lions fought back from an early deficit and held off the Rattlers’ late strike attempt in a 5-3 win to close out the day.
St. Mary’s opened the game with three straight singles, and a sacrifice fly and single put the Rattlers up 2-0 with only one out.
Schaefer cut into the lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the first, and Dutton’s two-out single in the bottom of the second tied the game.
The Lions took the lead with three runs in the third. Slider hit a two-run through the pitcher’s legs with one out to make it 4-2 and then scored on Kuea Angliau’s (Salt Lake City, Utah) RBI fielder’s choice.
The Rattlers made it interesting in every inning after that, but Lion pitching minimized damage. The bases were left full in the fourth, and three more runners were stranded in the next two innings.
In the seventh, a walk, a double, and a single plated a St. Mary’s run and put the go-ahead run on base, but a deep flyo-ut gave the Lions the win.
Emily Otto (Richmond Lamar Consolidated) moved to 11-4 on the year with the win in 4.0 innings, striking out four and walking none, while conceding two runs on nine hits. LeBlanc earned her third save of the season.
