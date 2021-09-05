PUEBLO, COLORADO — No. 5 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce used a strong defense and the leg of placekicker Jake Viquez to beat No. 12 Colorado State-Pueblo 12-6 on Thursday night.
The Lions’ 2021 season football opener was their first game in 636 days. The Lions and other teams in the Lone Star Conference opted to skip the 2020 season due to the pandemic. Their previous game was on Dec. 7, 2019, when they lost 42-21 to Minnesota State in the third round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
The Lion defense, led by Micheal Noble and Xavier Morris, limited the Thunderwolves to only 155 total yards, including just 15 yards rushing. Noble registered a team-high 10 tackles, while Morris finished with nine tackles and an interception. D’Angelo Ellis and Ben Hutch added six tackles each and Dee Walker and Dominique Ramsey added five tackles each.
Viquez, who is a redshirt senior from Rockwall, booted field goals of 30, 29, 40 and 52 yards. The 52-yarder was the second-longest in school history.
“That was two good football teams,” said Lions coach David Bailiff. “Neither one of us played in two years so you know we made some mistakes early. We had two turnovers that we had to give up for a late hit on a quarterback. Those are the things that we’ll improve on, for not playing in two years. That was a young player that did that. Extremely proud of this defense. Even when they had deep penetrations in the red zone, they held them to field goal attempts.”
Both teams had to deal with a strong wind that caused some very short punts into the wind and made kicking field goals a real challenge.
“You can’t believe how windy this is,” said Bailiff. “You had to lean into it like a hurricane sometimes to keep from getting knocked down.”
Viquez was 4-of-5 on field goal attempts while his counterpart Dean Faithfull was 2-of-4 including successful kicks of 36 and 33 yards.
Carandal Hale, a redshirt senior from Greenville, set up one of Viquez’s successful field goals with a fumble recovery on a kickoff.
Viquez averaged 25.3 yards on three punts for the Lions while Emmanuel Adagbon averaged 11.3 yards on three punts.
The Lion offense managed only 206 total yards, including 88 yards rushing and 118 yards passing.
Antonio Lealiiee led the Lion rushers with 77 yards on nine carries. E.J. Thompson rushed for 12 yards on eight carries.
This was the Lions’ first win over the Thunderwolves in three tries. They lost to Colorado State-Pueblo 24-17 in 2019 and 23-13 in 2018.
The Lions will next face Midwestern State on Sept. 11 at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington. Choctaw Stadium was previously called Globe Life Park, the former home of the Texas Rangers baseball team.
Ticket information for the game is at LionAthletics.com/Arlington
