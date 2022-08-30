QUINLAN — No. 5 state-ranked Mount Vernon outscored Quinlan Ford 48-28 in a football season opener on Friday.
Quarterback Braden Bennett led the Tigers, who were 14-1 state semifinalists last season. Bennett was 11-of-20 passing for 251 yards and four TDs and ran for 102 yards and one TD.
Makenzie McGill also rushed for 61 yards and a TD for Mount Vernon and caught six passes for 198 yards and two TDs.
Ford, which ran for a nation’s best 476.1 yards per game last season, ran for 290 yards in the 2022 opener as nine Panthers took turns running with the football.
Leading rushers were Zalen Morales (19-76, 1 TD), Dylan Seabolt (12-68), quarterback J.J. Jorzig (16-51, 1 TD), Morgan Stovall (6-39) and Rhett Uselman (5-26).
Jorzig was 1-of-3 passing for 20 yards including a TD pass to Morales.
