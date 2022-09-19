Greenville Christian didn’t have an answer for the No. 5 state-ranked Jonesboro Eagles, who claimed a 62-0 six-man non-district football victory on Saturday at Eagle Field.
Jonesboro, an 11-1 bi-district champion last season, dominated the host Eagles in all phases as the game ended at halftime via the 45-point mercy rule.
“We stunk it up,” said Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland. “I’m not sure what I can do to right the ship right now. We lost another one today. We’re down to nine players right now.”
Jonesboro’s Caleb Christel ran for touchdowns of 1 and 60 yards. Demarcus Acoff ran for a 42-yard score and Nathan Forrest ran for a 5-yard TD. Acoff caught TD passes of 27 yards from Jacob Cisneros and 20 yards from Tyler Wilson.
Cisneros returned an interception 30 yards for a Jonesboro score and Jaden Domel returned an interception 51 yards for an Eagle touchdown.
The visitors also scored on defense on a safety when a Greenville Christian ball carrier was tackled in his own end zone.
Layden Nichols booted six conversions for Jonesboro and kept the Eagles in their end of the field with his kickoffs.
Greenville Christian, which traditionally plays a very tough non-district schedule, remained winless at 0-3.
Greenville Christian is scheduled to open Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools District 3-III play on Friday at Longview Trinity, which is 0-2 for the season including losses of 51-6 to Apple Springs and 47-0 to Tyler HEAT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.