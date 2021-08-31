CELESTE — Longtime power Muenster handed the Celeste Blue Devils a 38-12 loss in the 2021 football opener on Friday.
Celeste quarterback Michael Connelly was 15-of-26 passing for 165 yards and one touchdown.
Holden Lamm led the Blue Devil receivers with seven catches for 111 yards and one touchdown.Qua Stephens caught five passes for 25 yards for Celeste.
Jawonte Stephens was Celeste’s top rusher with 54 yards on 10 carries.
Anthony Powell ran for 10 yards on two carries.
Muenster, which went 10-4 last season, is ranked No. 4 in Class 2A-II by "Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.