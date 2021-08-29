CADDO MILLS — Quarterback Jason Thomason passed for 304 yards and five touchdowns as No. 22 Caddo Mills opened the football season at home with a 55-21 victory over Gainesville on Friday night.
Thomason completed 15 of 27 attempts as the Foxes rolled up 426 yards total yards against a Gainesville team that went 2-5 last season. The Foxes were 12-1, reaching the fourth round of the Class 4A, Division II playoffs in 2020.
Adrian Baxter led the Caddo Mills rushers with 111 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Hayden Reiff also ran for a 3-yard touchdown for Caddo Mills.
Jaden Lenamond topped the Caddo Mills receivers with five catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
Jett Saldivar caught four for 90 yards and two scores.
Caden Lemmon caught three for 95 yards and a TD.
Baxter caught two passes for 26 yards.
Caddo Mills was ranked No. 22 in Class 4A-II by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” though the Foxes graduated most of their top skill position players from last year’s team.
