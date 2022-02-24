WYLIE — No. 20 beat No. 12 in a regional quarterfinal battle of state-ranked Class 5A girls basketball teams on Tuesday night.
Red Oak outlasted Royse City 61-52 to end the Lady Bulldogs’ run in the third round of playoffs.
Royse City finished the season at 33-4.
Red Oak, now 27-8, advanced to the region semifinals to face No. 4 Frisco Liberty, a 59-36 winner over No. 2 McKinney North.
Royse City led 46-44 with 4:30 left after Maggie Hutka sank two free throws. But then Red Oak got two big 3-pointers from Brenna Davis and Dejarae Thomas, plus four free throws by Thomas to go up 56-48 with 1:17 left. Royse City couldn’t get any closer than five points the rest of the way as the Lady Bulldogs had to foul and Thomas and Courtney Bluitt hit some free throws.
Davis, who fired in four 3-pointers, led Red Oak and all scorers with 24 points. Amyia Bowie tossed in 13 and Dejarae Thomas added 11.
Nicole Weaver pumped in a team-high 14 points for Royse City, while Kayla Kimbrough and Nevaeh Zavala both added 12 points and Hutka finished with 10.
Class 5A girls regional quarterfinals
Royse City 12 17 9 14 —52
Red Oak 14 12 12 23 —61
RC: Kayla Kimbrough 12, Alexia Lohman 4, Nevaeh Zavala 12, Nicole Weaver 14, Maggie Hutka 10.
RO: Courtney Bluitt 2, Dejarae Thomas 11, Rylyn Gilmore 2, Breanna Davis 24, Dawson Jemerson 2, Makinzie Taplin 4, Amyia Bowie 13.
Records: RO 27-8; RC 33-4.
