CADDO MILLS — The No. 20 state-ranked Caddo Mills Foxes are ahead of schedule when it comes to their football practices.
“Our kids did a great job over the summer,” said returning Caddo Mills head coach Kodi Crane. “Our knowledge is far beyond what I thought it would be. We’re just fine-tuning our execution.”
Crane said the Foxes had “great participation” in their offseason program this summer.
“207 boys was our peak,” he said. “The girls’ participation was also great.
“This is our fifth year here so the program’s been established.”
Graduation hit the Foxes hard in some areas. They lost some talented playmakers off last year’s team including quarterback Caden Lemmon, running back Adrian Baxter and wide receiver Brady Wasurick. Lemmon shared the most valuable player award in District 6-4A-II last year with Dallas Lincoln quarterback Byron Eaton, Jr. Baxter and Wasurick were first-team all-district selections.
“We lost four of our five starting offense linemen,” said Crane.
“Defensively we lost some linebackers and our secondary.”
But the Foxes return versatile Alfonso Gonzales off last year’s 11-1 district and bi-district championship team. Gonzales earned a share of the offensive MVP award after totaling 1,723 yards. He passed for 708 yards and eight touchdowns, rushed for 831 yards and four TDs and caught 18 passes for 184 yards and a TD.
The Foxes also return second-team all-district wide receiver Bentley McDaniel.
The Foxes will depend on some younger players stepping up into starting roles.
“We feel like we’re on the path to fill it and be competitive,” said Crane.
The Foxes will scrimmage at home on Aug. 11 against Mount Vernon and then on Aug. 17 at Mineola before opening the season on Aug. 25 at Highway 6 rival Community.
