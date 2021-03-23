They’ve swept seven straight doubleheaders and won 14 straight games.
The No. 2 nationally-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team faces three more challenges at home this week.
The 18-4 Lions are scheduled to play No. 12 Southern Arkansas in a non-conference doubleheader on Wednesday at the John Cain Family Softball Complex in Commerce and then Lone Star Conference foes Lubbock Christian and Angelo State in doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday. Southern Arkansas was ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Division II before suffering a couple of losses. Angelo State is ranked 24th.
The Lions' doubleheader against Southern Arkansas was moved up to start at 2 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather.
“It’s a tough week,” said Lions coach Richie Bruister. “We’re going to approach it like usual. We’re going to come out and practice and do our thing. We’ve played a tough schedule so we’re ready. We know it’s going to be tough.
“But looking forward to that. You know we enjoy those kind of games and tough competition. So it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be great for our fans to watch so we’re looking forward to it.”
A&M-Commerce swept Midwestern State 3-1 and 8-0 at home on Friday and then beat Texas Woman’s 12-3 and 2-0 on Sunday to remain perfect in LSC games at 12-0.
A&M-Commerce pitchers Alyssa LeBlanc and Emily Otto combined to strike out 20 batters without giving up a walk during the sweep over Texas Woman’s. LeBlanc allowed four hits, while fanning 11. Otto gave up two hits and three earned runs while striking out nine.
“We’re very fortunate to have the two best pitchers in the country and so just very excited that they’re on our team,” said Bruister. “They’re tough. They give us a chance to win every ball game when we come out there and give the offense a chance to do their thing.”
LeBlanc, Madison Schaefer and Avery Boley homered in the 12-3 victory. Schaefer’s was a grand slam. Chealsea Slider and Uxua Modrego both drove in two runs with singles.
The Lions scored two unearned runs in the 2-0 win over Texas Woman’s. Ta’Lyn Moody led the Lions with two hits.
LeBlanc fired a three-hitter in the 8-0 win over Midwestern State, striking out six in five innings and giving up only one walk.
Boley, Slider, Moody, Serina Aguilar and Samantha Dutton all slugged doubles.
Otto pitched a three-hitter in the 3-1 win over Midwestern State, allowing one earned run while striking out 10 in seven innings. Kinsie Hebler homered in that game. Mackenzie Dugi and Schaefer drove in runs with singles.
LeBlanc is now 12-2 for the season with a 1.18 earned run average. She’s allowed only 39 hits and 16 walks in 71 1/3 innings while striking out 96.
Otto is 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA. She’s given up 55 hits and 21 walks in 61 1/3 innings while fanning 68.
Schaefer, the Lions’ third baseman, leads the batters with a .441 average, plus six home runs and 21 runs batted in.
Eight other Lions are batting over .300 for the season including Samantha Dutton (.414), Modrego (.373), Aguilar (.357), Jasmine Mott (.333), Dugi (.323), Slider (.322), Hebler (.300) and Boley (.300).
The Lions’ 14-game winning streak is their second-longest in school history. They are 14-4 at home this season and 4-0 on the road.
