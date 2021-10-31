GUNTER — Gunter showed why it’s ranked No. 2 in Class 3A-II football with a 77-15 district win over Lone Oak on Friday.
The Tigers, who were 13-2 state semifinalists last season, rushed for 562 yards to stay undefeated for the season (9-0) and in District 8-3A-II (5-0).
Lone Oak dropped to 2-7 and 0-5.
Aaron Porter returned a kickoff 89 yards for a Lone Oak touchdown.
Jacob Jackson led the Lone Oak defense with 11 tackles, while Noel Ramirez recorded nine stops and Kameron Robinson and Colten Money both managed seven tackles.
Gunter quarterback Hudson Graham was 7-of-9 passing for 94 yards and ran for 73 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Logan Pierce also rushed for 109 yards and two TDs on four carries for Gunter and Ethan Sloan ran for 99 yards and two TDs on six carries.
