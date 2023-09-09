No. 2 state-ranked Chapel Hill ran for 479 yards on the way to a 56-14 non-district football victory over the Greenville Lions on Friday night at T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium.
Running back Rickey Stewart rushed for 161 yards on just six carries, scoring on runs of 71, 14, 32 and 36 yards as the visiting Bulldogs rolled out to a 50-0 lead.
Greenville quarterback Anthony Johnson, who led the Lions with 144 yards on nine carries, scored on runs of 26 and 10 yards as the Lions finished with 228 yards of total offense but only 14 yards passing. Nicholas Just booted both extra points for the Lions.
"At halftime I told them the Denison game starts right now," said Lions coach Randy Jackson, whose team trailed 42-0 at halftime.
It was the Lions' final non-district game before they start District 7-5A-II play next week at Denison. The Lions went 1-2 in non-district play, including a 35-2 win last week over Frisco Liberty and a 38-7 loss to Lake Dallas in the season opener.
Chapel Hill, which was a 12-3 state semifinalist in Class 4A-I last year, stayed unbeaten at 3-0. The Bulldogs also beat 4A powers Gilmer (71-53) and Van (50-28).
"That's a really good football team," said Jackson. "They've got eight kids with (NCAA) DI offers. We talked to the guys. You can't control the event but you can control your response."
Stewart's first three runs put the Bulldogs up 21-0 in the first quarter.
Quarterback Demetrius Brisbon also fired a 15-yard touchdown pass Javin Mayfield, Stewart ran for the 36-yard TD and then Quinton Greenlee ran a 1-yard for a score to make it 42-0.
The Bulldogs played their second offense in the second half and backup quarterback Connor Griffin led Chapel Hill on scoring drives of 65 and 75 yards, capped by scoring runs of 1 and 19 yards by Cameron Kelley and Demarcion Blaylock.
Johnson set up his first TD run with a 58-yard burst.
A fumble recovery by the Greenville defense set up Johnson's second TD.
Chapel Hill racked up 573 yards of total offense as Brisbon went 5-of-11 passing for 51 yards and ran for 80 yards on three carries. His 66-yard run set up Greenlee's TD. Speedy Greenville defensive back Daniel Rener saved a touchdown when he tackled Brisbon from behind at the Lions' 9-yard line. Greenlee finished with 78 yards on six carries.
The two teams combined for 20 penalties for 175 yards, including 13 for 125 yards marked off against Chapel Hill.
The game was called with about 3:12 remaining due to lightning.
"Tonight was the fourth week basically that I've been here," said Jackson, who was hired less than a week before the start of practice. "It was basically our spring game. We're going to play the best fame of the year next week at Denison. That's our mindset."
