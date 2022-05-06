The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team enters the postseason ranked No. 18 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) poll, climbing two spots in the top 25 rankings.
The Lions ended the regular season with a record of 39-13, collecting two wins over No. 15 Oklahoma Christian last week and fell twice to No. 1 UT Tyler. The Lions have won six games over teams that are currently ranked and nine over teams that were ranked when the Lions played them.
A&M-Commerce earned the No. 4 seed in the Lone Star Conference Tournament and takes on No. 5 seed Angelo State, which is ranked No. 7 nationally, on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at UT Tyler in the first round. The game was moved back a day from its original schedule due to inclement weather.
Angelo State is 38-9 for the season and went 22-8 in LSC play. The Rambelles split an LSC doubleheader with A&M-Commerce back on March 27 in San Angelo. Angelo State won the first game 13-2 and A&M-Commerce bounced back to win 2-1. Emily Otto fired a four-hitter for A&M-Commerce in the 2-1 win, striking out six and allowing only four hits. Sabrina Anguiano drove in both Lion runs with a double.
Angelo State pounded 11 hits off A&M-Commerce pitchers Alyssa LeBlanc and Chanlee Oakes in the 13-2 win including homers by Ashlyn Lerma and Ashlynn Box and a double by Maleya Burns. Aynna Williams and Uxua Modrego drove in the Lion runs with singles in the first and fourth innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.