COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team, after winning the Lone Star Conference tournament, is ranked No. 14 in the country by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) as they host the South Central Regional this week.
The 42-13 Lions defeated three teams that are ranked top 10 in the country last week to move up four spots. A&M-Commerce collected wins over No. 1 UT Tyler (5-4), No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville (9-2) and No. 7 Angelo State (3-0) to win the Lone Star Conference tournament for the first time in program history.
This season, the Lions have five wins that are currently ranked in the top 10.
A&M-Commerce hosts the four-team South Central Regional Tournament II this week, with first game starting at on Thursday at the John Cain Family Softball Complex. The No. 2 seeded Lions will play No. 7 seed St. Mary’s at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets can be purchased at LionAthletics.com/Tickets.
A&M-Commerce split with St. Mary’s in a doubleheader on April 10 at San Antonio, winning 6-1 and falling 9-0.
Ayanna Williams and Alyssa LeBlanc slugged homers to back the five-hit pitching of Emily Otto in the 6-1 win. Otto struck out three.
St. Mary’s pitcher Catalina Cavazos fired a one-hitter in the 9-0 victory, fanning six batters in five innings. Madison Schaefer had the Lions’ only hit.
Amber Gonzales homered for St. Mary’s in that game.
St. Mary’s is 36-17 for the season including a 25-13 record in road games.
The Lions are 16-4 at home this season.
